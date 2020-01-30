Jim Carrey Has a Very Philosophical Idea for a ‘Truman Show’ Sequel

–

We live in an age of remakes, reboots, sequels, and re-quels, where the movie studio strategy often involves digging through the ol’ IP bundle to see what was popular once upon a time. So, naturally, when I sat down with someone with as many comedy classics to his name as Jim Carrey—Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber in the same year—I was curious which of his own films was most likely to get revisited.

Carrey, who switches between comedic and philosophical so fast it’ll give ya whiplash, offered up some mighty poignant thoughts on what a sequel to The Truman Show would look like in 2020. To briefly recap, director Peter Weir‘s 1998 dramedy ended with Truman Burbank (Carrey) realizing his entire life had been broadcast as a reality TV show and escaping through the broadcast’s barriers into the real world.

“I think The Truman Show is something that exists on a micro level now. It was kind of a story about that on a macro level. But now everybody has a subscriber channel. Everybody has their own little Truman Show world. There’s something to be had there. I often think, and am asked about, what would have happened to Truman when he goes outside the wall. It took me a while to realize that basically, he was alone out there, too, because everybody went back inside. They all wanted to be in the dome.”

