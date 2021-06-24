With Luca now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Jim Gaffigan about being part of the Pixar’s newest movie. During the fun interview, Gaffigan talked about his real reason for wanting to be in a Pixar movie, what he loved about the script and story, how Pixar always makes great movies, why he loves being in indie films, both of us being very pale, and more. In addition, Gaffigan is currently in Vancouver making David Lowery’s live-action Peter Pan & Wendy movie where he is playing Mr. Smee (the iconic sidekick to Captain Hook). He talks about what’s different about this version, why he thinks this will be the best Peter Pan movie yet, and the way Lowery is grounding the film even though it’s dealing with a fantasy situation. He went on to say:

“It’s so ambitious to try and do this because it’s not just a time period or a fantasy or this classic story that we’re dealing with. It’s almost a classic Greek story that’s part of our character. What David has done and what I’ve witnessed is that he’s grounded it but also made it live a little bit. So he’s not just doing a rehash.”

Luca is director Enrico Casarosa’s film is a coming-of-age story set in the Italian town of Portorosso in the 50s or 60s and focuses on two young sea monsters (voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer) who can transform into human beings when they are on land.Over the course of an extraordinary summer filled with pasta, gelato, and Vespa scooters, they have an amazing adventure that changes both of their lives. The voice cast also includes Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. For more on the film read Matt Goldberg’s review.

