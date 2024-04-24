The Big Picture Jim Henson's visionary talent is explored in Idea Man, revealing a creative genius from childhood to iconic puppeteer status.

The documentary displays the intimate struggles of Henson's personal life, especially the toll his work took on his family.

Despite his inspiring legacy, the tragic end to Henson's life is attributed to the intense pressures of his groundbreaking work.

Jim Henson’s contribution to pop culture is indisputable, and now fans can get an inside look at the puppeteer’s personal story. In an official trailer for Ron Howard’s documentary, Jim Henson: Idea Man, viewers can see his beginnings in early childhood that eventually led to one of the greatest artists of modern times. From an early age, it seemed obvious that Henson would be a visionary.

“He was here for a purpose,” one interviewee says in the trailer, over the backdrop of some of Henson’s most notable works. In archival footage, Henson describes creating Kermit the Frog out of his mother’s coat and a ping pong ball. But The Muppets were only the beginning of some of the creative’s most beloved works. He would go on to spearhead other puppeteering projects such as Labyrinth, The Dark Crystal, and Fraggle Rock. The trailer also shows many of the people whose lives Henson touched. Frank Oz is one of Henson’s most famous collaborators, who worked as a puppeteer for The Muppets. Also interviewed are Jennifer Connelly and Rita Moreno, who appeared in his works. He formed connections with these people that continued after his death.

“If Jim was here,” Oz said, “I’d just have to thank him.” But as with all documentaries, there is always the bitter that accompanies the sweet.

‘Jim Henson: Idea Man’ Touches On Intimate Moments

The new trailer also shows the inner workings of the Oscar nominee's personal life. Though he was a public figure, the people Henson was most important to were his children. As he grew in popularity, his relationship with his children was altered.

“There was an innocence getting lost,” his son, Brian Henson, said. “[It was going to] impact his relationship with us and everything that was complex.” Henson was a father of five and tried balancing his work and home life. The pressures of his work needing him 100% of the time continued until his death. At only 53 years old, Henson was belatedly taken to the hospital for what he thought was a sore throat. Ultimately, it was determined that he had streptococcal toxic shock syndrome that put so much stress on his body that he died later that day.

Oz told The Guardian that he felt it was the pressures of Henson’s work that killed him in the end. It was a startling end to a man’s life who inspired so many. Fans can see all the details when Jim Henson: Idea Man premieres on Disney+ on May 31.