Over a long and illustrious career, puppeteer Jim Henson created some of the most original and fascinating creatures in film and television. While most of his creations were kid-friendly and comforting—like Kermit the Frog, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster among other Sesame Street and Muppets staples—Henson was equally talented at crafting creepy and unsettling characters, especially for his antagonists. Notable baddies that showcased Henson’s aptitude for the disturbing include the Skeksis from The Dark Crystal, the Goblins from Labyrinth, and the Witches from The Witches. However, all of these pale in comparison to one of Henson's earlier, lesser-known creations, which managed to be utterly unnerving in its experimental design and unconventional puppetry.

RELATED: 10 Best Jim Henson Company Movies According to IMDB

The Liminal Puppet Known As Limbo

Image via The Jim Henson Company

Limbo was not your average puppet. Made up of just three separate strings organized to function as two eyes and a mouth, and controlled by invisible wires over a blank canvas, Limbo was one of the more abstract characters that Jim Henson ever came up with. Throughout the 1960s, the character appeared in numerous Jim Henson productions, going by Limbo as well as Line Face, Floating Face, and Nobody, all reflecting his unsettlingly liminal appearance, as well as the creators' ability to project any image onto his vacant background.

Unlike the Skeksis, Goblins, or Witches, all of whom were intentionally grotesque looking to symbolize their inner evil, Limbo got his scariness from a frighteningly minimalist design. He didn't need to be covered in warts, hair, or ooze. Instead, he was made of three nondescript white strings, engineered to demonstrate an uncomfortably wide range of expressions and emotions. On top of that, he did not have the odiously scratchy voice of most Henson antagonists. He spoke calmly, rationally, and thoughtfully. All of this made Limbo not a villain, but an Everyman, so aesthetically unornamented that he practically begged uncanny identification from the viewer.

Like many Muppets, Limbo got his start in commercials. He debuted in an Esskay Meats sponsorship tagged onto a late-1950s Sam and Friends episode. In the ad, Limbo stands in as the Magic Mirror from Snow White, answering every question about fairness and intelligence with a plug for Esskay Meats. It's a relatively harmless, even fun, origin, as the fantastical Magic Mirror setting seems to suit Limbo. It's only once Henson removed the puppet from all constraints and contexts that he became chilling.

'The Organized Mind': Jim Henson's Short Film That Teeters On Psychological Horror

After a brief 1962 appearance on the unsold variety show Mad Mad World, Limbo finally made that hair-raising leap into the ether in his very own short film. Directed by Henson, 1966's The Organized Mind runs just under four minutes. It begins with Limbo's eyes and mouth over an otherwise blank pink face — already a creepy image — as he pensively describes his ability to walk around inside his own head. The pink face then disappears, but the eyes and mouth remain, as the background changes to something abstract, reflecting Limbo's inner consciousness. His relaxed narration explains that the mind's surface level is responsible for keeping the body functioning, but that beneath the cerebral cortex, one can access pure thoughts.

He then introduces his thoughts as once being a mish-mashed assortment of poems, telephone numbers, and mathematical formulas, but over the years, he has learned to organize them. He shows us the part of the brain where he keeps thoughts about his family. Images of his kin flash across the screen, though he somewhat cryptically ends the sequence with his uncle that he "can't stand," noting that he should "refile him under enemies." Limbo then offers to show us some of his good thoughts, and fleeting pictures of flowers, babies, and nature emerge. When they stop, however, he admits that he also has some evil thoughts, and shows us a few of them in the forms of greed, gluttony, and lust. All the while his face grows less friendly and more distressed.

The film then wanes back into more peaceful territory, as Limbo decides to take us to the part of his mind where he keeps his memories. In order to get there, though, he says we need to pass through his fears. In the fear part of his mind, Limbo shivers at images of bugs and spiders, He then warns about the dangers of things getting mixed up in his head, as the fearful thoughts reemerge. A monster lurches at the screen and there are evanescent shots of war and violence. All the while, the musical and visual montage picks up to a brutal cacophony of sight and sound. Limbo tries to hold it together but eventually admits to being "out of control" as his mind shatters, and we return to the pink face. Limbo casually suggests that he should maybe try filing things alphabetically as the frame fades out.

The Organized Mind begins with what could seem like a comforting lesson about mindfulness, and it ends on a note of deadpan humor. However, the bulk of the film is a dark comedy that plays with the iconography of psychological horror. Ambient sounds and music matched with Limbo's echoing voice presents a persistently unnerving atmosphere, while the content itself reveals Limbo to have some pretty severe trauma. Either that or the film suggests we all have evil thoughts, which threaten to consume us if gone unorganized.

Limbo On 'Sesame Street' and other Jim Henson Productions

Henson premiered The Organized Mind as a live performance on The Mike Douglas Show, where he would go on to introduce two more original Limbo shorts that same year. In An Idea Man, Limbo explores the concept of ideas and how people develop them. Then, in I'm Nobody, Limbo sings a gloomy song about feeling unseen in the world. He does this over blurred images of people in the background, really doubling down on the melancholia surrounding the character's universal identifiability. A third short, titled I Know Who I Am, was scripted for the show, but never made it on air. Like I'm Nobody, the third short explored feelings of identity loss in a chaotic world, though through monologue rather than music.

Limbo made his final appearance in a 1970 episode of Sesame Street. Here, William "Rosko" Mercer took over the voice of the puppet. Behind Limbo's face, early Scanimate technology rendered digital aids to help kids learn how to count to ten. There is still a bit of eeriness to the sketch, as Mercer's voice equals Henson's in terms of mystique, and the Foley effects are strangely ominous. However, with a clear pedagogical angle and less cerebral exploration, the Sesame Street sketch leaves Limbo on a far less scary note compared to some of his earlier shorts.

Unlike other Muppets who have been recycled or retired, Limbo simply faded after that Sesame Street sketch. We'd certainly understand if he was deemed too spooky for children's television as Henson's career more solidly ended up leaning in that direction. Still, the handful of Limbo shorts and sketches continue to haunt and inspire. They haunt due to their surrealistically frightening presentation, and yet they inspire with the showcasing of Henson's immense talent and originality. Whether Limbo was intentionally or unintentionally nightmare-inducing, he was certainly one of the more unique figures to come out of the Muppet workshop, and he reflects the creator's multifarious innovation.