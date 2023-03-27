Throughout a storied career spanning the second half of the 20th century, Jim Henson earned dozens of accolades for his contributions to children's film and television. While his unmistakable work on The Muppets and Sesame Street earned him numerous Peabody and Emmy Awards, Henson's sole recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences came in 1966, for a short film that was decidedly adult, wildly experimental, and notably lacking in puppetry.

Four years before Sesame Street debuted, in the wake of Henson's early work on Sam and Friends, Henson wrote, directed, produced, and starred in an offbeat short titled Time Piece. The film, which runs just under nine minutes, opens with an unnamed man (played by Henson) lying in a hospital bed next to a clock. A doctor checks the man's heart rate through a stethoscope and the beat produces a rhythm, which escalates into a percussive song. In sync with the drums, the film cuts to shots of animated shapes before the clock explodes and we are transported to city streets where the man navigates busy crosswalks in different times and spaces.

From there, the film follows the man engaging in other innocuous, everyday activities: working in an office, signing paperwork, and operating a factory assembly line. All the while, the beat intensifies and abstract images continue to emerge -- of telephones, typewriters, money, and more clocks. The only break in the rhythm is when the man offers the sole line of dialogue — a faint, deadpan cry of "help," repeated intermittently at four points throughout the film.

'Time Piece' Dives Into One Man's Existential Conflict

In this first act alone, Henson sets his theme through synchronous sound and asynchronous montage. The constant, rising riffs off of the man's heartbeat and the ticking clocks signify the temporality of life in a race against time. Meanwhile, the jarring cuts between the man's banal life and unexpected, bizarre images (such as the disembodied shapes, Henson on a pogo-stick, or him briefly dancing his way into an elevator) illustrate the character as trapped in a routine, corporate-industrial world, forced to suppress a latent creativity.

Image via The Jim Henson Company

This dichotomy continues as the man leaves his place of work and begins a walk into the woods. With each shot, he sheds another layer of his suit until he is a shirtless Tarzan figure in the jungle. The second he starts swinging from a vine, though, the film cuts to a suburban neighborhood, where the man—suited-up once again—comes home to his wife (Enid Cafritz) for a lavish, candlelit dinner.

The scene begins conservatively, with the couple eating their food with delicate manners. However, as we cross-cut between the two, their etiquette becomes more and more barbaric. Eventually, they are devouring meat with their hands. We cut to a dog gnawing on a bone and the man is shown shirtless again before his suit suddenly reemerges, and the couple is sitting at a luxurious restaurant. Evidently, the man's cognitive dissonance between a manicured society and his feral nature extends into his domestic sphere.

The restaurant ends up being a jazzy club, where the percussion becomes a cacophony. Commercial signs flash across the screen, as do dancers and performers on the stage. Soon, the women on stage start to disrobe, as the man watches intensely. The film cuts between them and images of popping champagne, a peeling banana, a nude child, and, most conspicuously, dancing skeletons and dead chickens. It bridges consumption, viscerality, and eroticism in a strange, yet astute manner. Linking to the film's overall message of nature verses nurture in a fragile, finite lifespan, sex is depicted as a low form of indulgence, and yet, when commodified in such an environment, it becomes an accepted and encouraged exhibition. It strikes directly at the man's existential crisis.

Henson's Message Becomes Unhinged In Time Piece's Final Act

Time Piece's third and final act brings the surrealism to a zenith, as Henson's character, now dressed as a cowboy, shoots a hole through the Mona Lisa, assassinating an emblem of the high culture that restrains him so. It lands him in jail, where he breaks stones until the prison blows up and he goes on the run. In various attires, the man fleas through the desert, past the city, into the mountains, and across a grave sight, all while a calvary chases him. Meanwhile, the intermittent shots now include a man painting an elephant pink, a gorilla on a pogo-stick, fluids sinking down a drain, and even more clocks, now nearing midnight.

At last, the man reaches a high dive, where he leaps off, grows wings, and begins flying through the air, only for missiles from around the world to launch at him. With another cry of "help" the sound pauses before the rockets collide with the man in an explosion. In the cutaways, a bulls eye is struck with an arrow, a strike is bowled, and a feather falls from the sky. Then, the clock strikes midnight, and as the chimes ring, the film replays previous shots until the man's head is shown flushed down a toilet, and we return to the hospital room from the beginning.

The man is presumed dead, but as the doctor pulls the sheet over his head, it is revealed that he too is played by Henson. He winks at the camera in the final shot, which freezes before the credits. This offers one last bit of confusion in the offbeat film. All the while, we assume that we are following this one man through a day—or perhaps a lifetime—where he desperately tries to avoid an inevitable demise. We believe this to be a fruitless effort, but the final shot subverts the assumption, suggesting that the man maybe made it out in the end.

In its entirety, Time Piece is a wild and wacky journey that pinballs between on-the-nose symbolism and utter abstraction. While it may not contain puppets and may be too sophisticated for Henson's eventual young audience, the film demonstrates the director's early mastery of his craft, especially his aptitude for minimalism. He makes innovative use of both sound and visuals to share a smart story and message in just a few minutes— just like he eventually would in countless Muppets and Sesame Street sketches.

It's thus only somewhat of a surprise that Henson's sole Academy nomination is for something so bold and offkey. Even though Time Piece is mature, fans of The Muppets and Sesame Street know that even Henson's preschool content can sneak in adult jokes and messages. Likewise, Henson's features, such as The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, or The Witches, demonstrate that he is capable of pushing boundaries and exploring sinister topics no matter the target audience. Time Piece is thus unique, but its zaniness and quality fit right in with the incomparable work of Jim Henson and Muppets Inc., and it is well worthy of its accolades.