Jim Lee has been officially named president over at DC. The artist has been working with the characters from the brand for decades, ever since he fell in love with comic books during the 80's. While he was initially set to attend medical school, Lee got his first drawing opportunity at Marvel, starting a career path that would eventually lead him to where he is today. He joined DC at the beginning of the century, where he got to work on a couple of Batman stories as his first assignments in the company. Since he joined the team, Lee displayed his talent, allowing him to grow alongside the characters he was creating on the page.

Lee was behind the New 52 initiative back in 2011, which was basically a relaunch of the whole comics universe after The Flash traveled back in time in an attempt to keep his mother alive. The plot of this classic acted as a partial inspiration to the upcoming blockbuster from Andy Muschietti, where Ezra Miller will play two different versions of the Scarlet Speedster. The relaunch helped artists from all over the company to spice things up with the characters, giving them new costumes, new supporting characters, and creative freedom to change the landscape of the world inhabited by meta humans.

In his new role, Lee will be responsible for overseeing DC in all of its forms of media, from the comic books that release weekly on Wednesdays, to the upcoming blockbusters the hope to take over the worldwide box office. The brand's future will be supervised by someone who has known the business for decades and, similar to how the studio is currently run, Warner Bros. is putting a person with experience within the industry in charge. A comic book artist will be the president of the brand, while somebody who began as an independent filmmaker will now be leading a multi-billion dollar studio.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' is Officially in Pre-Production

The Future According to James Gunn and Peter Safran

Directly reporting to Jim Lee, James Gunn and Peter Safran will build the foundation for the next iteration of the DC Universe across film and television. The first chapter of this new world, titled Gods and Monsters, will feature a new version of Superman, after the character was played by Henry Cavill during the last decade. Added to that, brand-new heroes, like Swamp Thing and the Creature Commandos will also get their share of the spotlight. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a complete reinvention of a brand that is hopeful about its future.

You can check out the official trailer for the next DC film set to hit the big screen, The Flash, below: