Jim Parsons played a major role in The Big Bang Theory franchise. Not only did he play the lead role of Sheldon Cooper, which led to numerous Primetime Emmy Awards, but he also reprized the character in Young Sheldon, as both a narrator and an on-screen cameo in the finale. In just a few days, the franchise's next spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, will go on air, and the actor has revealed if he will be returning to the franchise once more as his iconic character.

In an interview with Deadline, Parsons confirmed that he wouldn't be appearing in the spin-off. However, he also acknowledges that things could change in the future. Despite his certainty, he still saw his return as Sheldon in Young Sheldon as a "lightning in a bottle" moment and thinks Sheldon returning in Georgie & Mandy may not have the same effect compared to its predecessor.

"As we sit here now, no, but I also I would I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much. You know, one of the things is that it was so special as what it was as what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn’t be that. And so why would we be doing it? I don’t know that that’s how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long.”

Parsons has played the role of Sheldon Cooper ever since The Big Bang Theory first aired in 2007. His character was seen as a genius as he was a child prodigy and earned his PhD at the age of 16. But despite his talents, the character struggles with social cues that he tries to work on throughout the series. The character then played a role in Young Sheldon in the form of a narrator, especially in the earlier seasons. Throughout The Big Bang Theory's runtime, Parsons won four Primetime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" and won a Golden Globe in 2011 for "Best Actor - Television Series: Musical or Comedy"

Where Else Did Jim Parsons Star Outside 'The Big Bang Theory?'

Image via Focus Features

Parsons started his career in 1993 through a variety of theater roles, and he didn't appear on-screen until 2002 in the TV show, Ed. Outside of The Big Bang Theory, Parsons has appeared in numerous projects, such as Hidden Figures, Home, iCarly, and Spoiler Alert.

Following his return to Young Sheldon during its series finale, Parsons' next project is a lead role in Just by Looking at Him. According to Variety, the feature is based on the novel of the same name and will be directed by Ryan O'Connell. So far, Parsons is the only name attached to the project, and a release date has yet to be scheduled.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will air on CBS on October 17, 2024. In the meantime, you can rewatch Parsons in The Big Bang Theory on Max.