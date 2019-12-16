Exclusive: Jimmie Fails Joins Shia LaBeouf, Vanessa Kirby in ‘Pieces of a Woman’

0

Fresh off his acclaimed feature debut in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, rising star Jimmie Fails has signed on to join Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in the indie drama Pieces of a Woman along with Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn and Emmy nominee Molly Parker, Collider has exclusively learned.

Kornél Mundruczó (White God) will direct from a script by his frequent collaborator Kata Wéber (Jupiter’s Moon), while Kevin Turen (Waves) and Ashley Levinson (Bombshell) will produce for Little Lamb Productions, along with Aaron Ryder (The Prestige). The film’s executive producers are Viktória Petrányi, Sam Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Stuart Manashil. BRON Studios is co-financing with Creative Wealth Media, and production will begin this month in Montreal.

When a home birth goes tragically awry, a grieving woman (Kirby) is thrust into an emotional inner journey by trying to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the ramifications in her interpersonal relationships with her husband (LaBeouf) and estranged mother (Burstyn). Actress/comedian Iliza Shlesinger (Instant Family) will play Kirby’s sister in the film, though Fails and Parker’s roles remain unknown for now.

Burstyn won an Oscar for her starring turn in Martin Scorsese‘s early film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, and she has been nominated for five additional Oscars, including Best Actress for both The Exorcist and Requiem for a Dream. Burstyn recently appeared in HBO’s harrowing sexual abuse drama The Tale with Laura Dern, and she also starred opposite Natalie Portman in Noah Hawley‘s Lucy in the Sky. She’s represented by ICM Partners and MGMT Entertainment.

Parker played Alma Garret on HBO’s Deadwood before going on to play Jackie Sharp in Netflix’s House of Cards, for which she earned an Emmy nomination. She currently plays Maureen Robinson on Netflix’s sci-fi series Lost in Space, and she’ll soon be seen alongside Annasophia Robb, Taylor Russell and Walton Goggins in the indie movie Words on Bathroom Walls. She’s repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Red Management.

Fails both wrote and starred in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which was nominated for three Indie Spirit Awards and four Gotham Awards, in addition to being named Best Independent Film by the African-American Film Critics Association. He’s represented by CAA and Anonymous Content.