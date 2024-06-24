The Big Picture Mattel's new Comic-Con exclusive Jurassic World figure features Jimmy Buffett fending off flying Dimorphodons from his margaritas.

The figure comes packaged in a margarita mixer set with margarita accessories and a shaker of salt for $30 USD.

Limited quantities of the figure will be available at San Diego Comic-Con and later on Mattel's website.

There have been some weird Jurassic Park action figures over the years, from Transformers to Steven Spielberg, but Mattel's new Jurassic World San Diego Comic-Con exclusive figure may be the wildest yet. SuperHeroHype has the exclusive reveal of a Jimmy Buffett figure, replicating his cameo in 2015's Jurassic World.

In Jurassic World, the dinosaur theme park is shown to have a Margaritaville, Buffett’s signature fast-casual chain restaurant, on its premises. When prehistoric creatures start rampaging through the park, the restaurant is besieged by a flock of ravenous Dimorphodons, a type of pterosaur. Buffett is seen amidst the chaos, trying to defend a pair of margaritas from the flying reptiles. The new figure replicates that cameo, with a shorts-and-sandals-clad Buffett surrounded by three Dimorphodon figures on clear plastic rods to simulate flying. The figure will be packaged in a set resembling a margarita mixer, and will feature a display base shaped like a giant margarita glass. The figure will include two margarita accessories, as well as a no-longer-lost shaker of salt. The set will retail for $30 USD, and will be available at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which will be held between July 25 and July 28; limited quantities will be offered for sale on MattelCreations.com after the convention.

Who is Jimmy Buffett?

Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett started out as a street busker before landing a recording contract; he had several cult-favorite albums before hitting it big with 1977’s “Margaritaville”, a gently-satirical song about tourists in Key West, Florida. The song rocketed Buffett to stardom, and he amassed a loyal army of Hawaiian-shirt-wearing fans, dubbed “Parrotheads”, dedicated to the laid-back Caribbean lifestyle of Buffett’s public persona. Buffett was also an avid amateur pilot and an environmentalist. Buffett dabbled in acting, making cameo appearances in Repo Man, Hook, and Congo. He had a recurring role as pilot Frank Bama on Hawaii Five-O, and made a memorable guest appearance on Blue Bloods as both himself and as a con artist impersonating Jimmy Buffett. Buffett died in 2023 at age 76, of skin cancer.

A new Jurassic World film is headed to production, with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in the lead roles and Gareth Edwards in the director’s chair. There is no word as to whether they’ll explore the ruins of Isla Nublar’s Margaritaville, which was presumably buried in lava in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The Jurassic World Jimmy Buffett figure will be available at next month's San Diego Comic-Con; limited quantities will later be available on Mattel's website. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.