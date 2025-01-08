Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away at the age of 100 in the final days of 2024, just a couple of months after becoming the first-ever U.S. President to hit such a milestone. Inevitably, the passing of a former President is considered a noteworthy news event, and in Carter’s case, like with those who passed before him, there have been various articles penned regarding his longevity, what he did while in office, and what his post-presidency life involved. Somewhat buried (and admittedly less vital), is Carter’s surprising status as a cinephile of sorts, which has at least been touched on a little in the days since his death.

Matt Novak of Gizmodo can be credited for putting in the hard work at compiling a list back in 2015, based on records of the President’s daily journal, finding that Carter watched more than 400 movies in the four years that he spent in the White House. Some of these were screened in the White House itself, while others – like The Empire Strikes Back – Carter would’ve seen in theaters. There was quantity, sure, but there were many quality movies watched by Jimmy Carter, too. Perhaps his movie habits humanize him, to some extent, and it remains interesting to see how his taste in film stacks up to other U.S. Presidents because it’s surprisingly easy to find out which titles many of them favored.

Jimmy Carter Watched More Than 400 Movies While President

Image via Warner Bros.

The findings of the Gizmodo article have been transferred into an extra-handy Letterboxd list, which gives a more accurate estimate of the number of movies Jimmy Carter watched while President: 441 unique ones. There’s also evidence to suggest that he watched some movies more than once, and he even got around to watching the original Star Wars four times while President. Perhaps the single best piece of info to be gained from the whole thing is the revelation that All the President’s Men was the first movie Carter watched while in office, just two days after being sworn in.

A hot streak followed over the next several weeks, and it included then fairly recent films like Network and Rocky, both of which competed at the Academy Awards held in March 1977. Rocky was noted for being a favorite of the President, too. So, Carter was clearly up-to-date with popular and acclaimed films of the time; ones that would eventually become classics. But he also watched older films while in the White House, and didn’t solely focus on American titles either, suggesting some added diversity to his taste.

Some of the Best (and Strangest) Movies Jimmy Carter Watched While in the White House