Jimmy Fallon is ready for the holiday season! The American comedian and host is the newest addition to SiriusXM’s holiday music lineup with 26 festive channels. Fallon, who is one of the country’s most loved TV personalities now has his very station on the radio network named Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Radio. The station launched on November 1, 2024, and Fallon is already bringing his personal touch to the holiday lineup as he handpicks holiday classics for the station.

Fallon’s programming also includes the host sharing the funny stories he is known for while giving the fans a sneak peek into the making of his new album Holiday Seasoning. The tracklist of Fallon’s album features songs with The Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, Dolly Parton, Will Ferrell, and more. That’s not all, though! Additionally, the channel showcases 'Jimmy Fallon’s 12 Days of Christmas”, which offers a genre-specific playlist designed by Fallon himself to appeal to all kinds of listeners. To top it all off, the Tonight Show frontman will also be hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner on his station, as reported by NBC.

However, the station’s lineup isn’t just limited to Christmas music! From traditional holiday hits to classic Christmas carols and Hanukkah music, Fallon offers something for everyone. The host took to Instagram to announce the big news and posted a snippet from one of the holiday songs that are part of his Holiday album, which was also released on November 1, 2024.

SiriusXM Brings Back Fan-Favorite Festive Channels for the Holiday Season

Jimmy Fallon’s station isn’t the only highlight of SiriusXM’s holiday lineup. The satellite radio service welcomed the holiday season on November 1, 2024, with 26 ad-free stations dedicated to holiday music. This year’s lineup sees the return of longtime favorites such as Hallmark Radio, Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio, and the Mannheim Steamroller Channel.

The lineup is thoughtfully curated to bring joy to listeners of all musical tastes. The Holiday Traditions station features timeless classics from Bill Cosby, Nat King Cole, and Andy WIlliams. On the other hand, Country Christmas features holiday hits from country artists across generations including George Strait and Carrie Underwood. The lineup also features New Year’s Nation, a station that will play non-stop party hits to bring in the New Year, starting December 27, 2024.

All of the channels in the lineup can be accessed in-car via satellite radio and are also available to stream on the SiriusXM app. Most of the channels included in the station's holiday programming will be running through December 2024, with some extending into January 2025 to keep the holiday cheer alive. New listeners can also take advantage of a free three-month streaming trial to explore the full holiday lineup.

The entire schedule of SiriusXM’s festive lineup is available on their website. Jimmy Fallon’s holiday album is available to purchase now on Amazon.

