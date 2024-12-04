What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a brand-new holiday special that's bound to be a family favorite? Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is debuting his brand-new special, Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Season Spectacular. With an all-star lineup of celebrities joining in the holiday spirit, the new NBC special is the perfect way to start the season.

Inspired by his incredible new album of the same name, Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular will watch Jimmy Fallon and his famous friends as they bring the album to life. Airing immediately after NBC's legendary Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, the special will be something to watch on repeat. Luckily, you'll be able to when it streams on Peacock!

7 What is 'Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular?'

Image via NBC

Christmas music is coming to town! Jimmy Fallon is celebrating the holidays and his new album, Holiday Seasoning, with Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular. The one-hour musical special will feature Fallon and his celebrity pals, who happen to be featured guests on the titular album. As Jen Neal, Executive Vice president of Live Events and Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, stated, “Bringing his new album Holiday Seasoning to life in such a unique way is sure to bring joy to millions all across the country.”

6 When Does 'Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular' Debut?

Image via NBC

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular premieres on Wednesday, December 4th at 10:00pm on NBC. The special will air immediately after the Christmas Rockefeller Center tree lighting. A repeat airing will happen on Wednesday, December 18th, at 10:00pm.

5 Is 'Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular' Airing On TV?

Image via Jimmy Fallon

Yes! You can watch Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular exclusively on NBC.

4 Is 'Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular' Available To Stream?

Image via Peacock

Yes! Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Peacock with Ads is available for $7.99 a month or Premium Plus Without Ads for $13.99 a month.

3 Who Will Appear on 'Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular?'

Image via NBC

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular has tapped an incredible line-up of stars. The evening will feature the likes of Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL Cool J, Meghan Trainor, J.B. Smoove, The Roots, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. And, since New York City is where Fallon calls home, the Radio City Rockettes will literally kick off the season! Knowing the festivities are hosted by Jimmy Fallon, expect a surprise or two along the way.

2 Is There a Trailer for 'Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular?'

Not as of yet, but there is a trailer for the album that inspired the special! The album features 16 original tracks, including one New Year's Eve Song. While all the featured artists may not appear during the special, expect the tunes to make an appearance. The songs on Holiday Seasoning are:

"Christmas Ding Dong"- Jimmy Fallon "Holiday"- Jimmy Fallon & Jonas Brothers "Hey Rudy"- Jimmy Fallon & The Roots "Wrap Me Up"- Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor "You'll Be There"- Jimmy Fallon & Justin Timberlake "It Was A...(Masked Christmas)- Jimmy Fallon featuring Ariana Grande & Meghan Thee Stallion "How You Know It's Christmastime- Jimmy Fallon "New Year's Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1)- Jimmy Fallon, "Weird Al" Yankovick, & The Roots "Chipmunks & Chestnuts"- Jimmy Fallon "One Glove"- Jimmy Fallon & Will Ferrell "Merry Happy Christmas"- Jimmy Fallon & Chelsea Handler "Coquito"- Jimmy Fallon "Hallmark Movie"- Jimmy Fallon & Cara Delevingne "Weird Cousin"- Jimmy Fallon "Thanksgiving Eve"- Jimmy Fallon "Almost Too Early For Christmas"- Jimmy Fallon & Dolly Parton

1 What Other Holiday Specials Can You Stream Now?

A Very Murray Christmas

In 2015, Sofia Coppola directed a holiday special for Netflix starring Bill Murray called A Very Murray Christmas. The musical comedy film sees Bill Murray as he rounds up an all-star cast for an evening of music, mischief, and barroom camaraderie in this irreverent twist on holiday variety shows. With endless Christmas classics and crazy celebrity cameos, this special proved Bill Murray is no Scrooge. The all-star lineup included the likes of George Clooney, Paul Shaffer, Amy Poehler, Michael Cera, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Rashida Jones, and Miley Cyrus.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show

Image via Prime Video

Celebrating her second Christmas album, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show brought the holiday spirit in a Wes Anderson-inspired holiday reimagining. Narrated by Dan Levy, Kacey Musgraves prepares for a Christmas party as some of her famous friends and celebrity guests stop by for a chat or performance. The cast includes Troye Sivan, Fred Armisen, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, Leon Bridges, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special

Image via Appe TV+

There's a reason why she's known as the Queen of Christmas! Apple TV+ brought Mariah Carey home in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. The holiday spectacular follows Mariah Carey as she comes to the rescue at the North Pole during a major holiday crisis. Bill, the elf-secretary, played by Billy Eichner, calls Santa's friend, Mariah Carey, to save the day. Along the way, celebrity appearances include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Heidi Klum, Millie Bobby Brown, The Peanuts, and Tiffany Haddish as the narrator.

