Jimmy Fallon is a furball of electrifying energy and it’s not a Thanksgiving without him showing up to the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in an overcoat while wearing sunglasses. However, today, in particular, The Tonight Show host appeared to be all over the place. He popped by to chat with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to promote his new Christmas Album Holiday Seasoning.

While it’s not new for Fallon to show up wearing sunglasses during the daytime, today his interview got disrupted by the ETSU marching band — affecting his ability to hear the hosts. The hosts tried to relay a fan question for Fallon but because of all the noise, he couldn’t hear them. He even said “I can’t hear you,” before the interview abruptly ended. Now, this was the early morning segment and the whole goal of it is to add excitement and energy to the parade broadcast and the Saturday Night Alum is a great choice for it. But instead, it became an “awkward” kickstart to the day and on top of it, Fallon was wearing sunglasses.

Ironically, not only did the viewers question his sobriety, albeit baselessly, but he quickly became an unspoken symbol of someone who's hungover yet oddly energetic. One X (formerly Twitter) user perfectly captured what many of us were feeling after watching Fallon today, saying, “Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain is the big hangover energy America can relate to today.” Another person hilariously went on to circle back on the same and wrote, “I need a little of whatever Jimmy Fallon had this morning.”

Jimmy Fallon Showed Up to 2023’s Thanksgiving Parade in Same Attire

Around the same time last year, on November 23, 2023 precisely, Fallon showed up to the same show and the same event, wearing almost the exact same outfit. The only difference, however, is that it was sunny that day, while today New York is actually cloudy and rainy. So, it’s either what the fans are saying or Fallon knows that he looks good in those shades and black coats and decided to rock them again this year.

Interestingly, Fallon was celebrating the success of his song “Wrap Me Up” with Meghan Trainor last year, and today it was his whole Christmas album. Needless to say, the whole sound problem and the fan question getting run over in the process just took viewers aback by the early morning segment, which is meant to instil the opposite kind of positivity. Regardless, we’re certain that Fallon meant well and happy that his contagious energy was popping throughout. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade aired on NBC and was available to live-stream on Peacock, where it can still be watched, in addition to YouTube clips.

