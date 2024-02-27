The Big Picture Jimmy Fallon celebrates his decade-long stint as Tonight Show host with a prime-time special airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The special will feature Fallon's favorite bits, including iconic sketches, and interviews.

The special will premiere on NBC this May.

To mark his tenth anniversary as Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon is getting a prime-time special. The two-hour special, which Fallon announced on his show last night, will air on NBC on May 14, and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Fallon has hosted the long-running late-night talk show since 2014, and has emphasized music and sketch comedy since taking over from previous host Jay Leno.

Fallon expressed his gratitude to the audience for supporting him over his decade-long tenure at the show, and announced that the special will feature his favorite bits from his ten-year tenure hosting the venerable talk show, which first aired in 1954, and has been hosted by legends like Steve Allen, Johnny Carson, and Conan O'Brien. He specifically calls out "Tight Pants", a sketch that began with guest Will Ferrell and has become a popular recurring segment, an interview with Nicole Kidman in which she revealed that she almost dated him, and "Classroom Instruments" (in which he and his house band play notable songs on children's instruments) with Metallica and Adele.

Who Is Jimmy Fallon?

Image via NBC

Fallon became a cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1998. He came to man the Weekend Update desk with Tina Fey, and starred in a number of recurring sketches, including the Barry Gibb Talk Show, in which he played the hot-tempered Bee Gees frontman; he also became infamous for his tendency to crack up during sketches. He left SNL in 2004, and starred in a number of films, including Taxi, Fever Pitch, and Whip It; however, none were particularly successful with critics or audiences. In 2009, Fallon was tapped to replace O'Brien, who was moving on to the Tonight Show, as anchor of their 12:30 Late Night talk show. After hosting Late Night for five years, Fallon moved to the flagship Tonight Show, taking over from Leno (who had resumed hosting it after a contentious succession involving O'Brien). He has hosted the venerable Tonight Show for the subsequent decade, with notable interruptions for both the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Last year, a Rolling Stone expose brought light to allegations of a toxic workplace at the Tonight Show, with staffers accusing Fallon of being volatile and erratic.

Fellow NBC late night host Seth Meyers is also celebrating his ten-year anniversary, having inherited the show from Fallon when he moved to 11:30. He celebrated last night with appearances from his first-ever guests, fellow SNL alum Amy Poehler and then-Vice President and now-President Joe Biden. Fallon's ten-year anniversary special will air on May 14 on NBC, and will be available the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Fallon's announcement of the special below.