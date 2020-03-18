Watch: Jimmy Fallon Debuts “At Home Edition” of ‘The Tonight Show’ with 10-Minute Special

While the coronavirus pandemic is changing the media landscape in unprecedented and unexpected ways, world-famous entertainers are finding new ways to keep their audiences informed, optimistic, and provide temporary distractions. Stephen Colbert recently delivered his Late Show monologue from the comfort of his bathtub, which, surprisingly, has better acoustics than monologuing to an empty studio. Now, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has found a way to reach audiences through the power of YouTube.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition has debuted on the show’s official YouTube channel. As Jimmy takes part in social distancing, he will be bringing approximately 10-minute episodes to fans from his home. The episode, which was shot by Jimmy’s wife, featured his kids as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an original song about being cooped up.

Moving forward, these special episodes will range in format featuring a short monologue, a mix of celebrity guests joining via Zoom, and more – each day will have something new and exciting. Additionally, Jimmy will highlight a different charity each night in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time, starting with Feeding America tonight.

The Feeding America food bank network is committed to serving communities and people facing hunger in America during the COVID19 pandemic. Find out what they are doing and how you can help: http://bit.ly/3cYMfMA

This will air weeknights on The Tonight Show’s YouTube page. Watch the first episode below: