There must be something in the water at this year’s award shows that’s making people think bad ideas are actually good ones - or maybe it’s just a post COVID excitement to be back in public. Whatever the case may be, both this year’s Academy Awards and Emmys were marked by hard-to-watch moments. Hoping to make amends for his part in the Emmy drama, Jimmy Kimmel has stepped forward to apologize face-to-face with Quinta Brunson for a joke gone bad.

To catch you up, during Monday night’s festivities, Will Arnett (Arrested Development, Minions: The Rise of Gru), teamed up with Kimmel on a joke they thought was going to slay. The idea behind the now widely criticized bit was for Arnett to yank a seemingly drunk and passed out Kimmel on stage after the late night talk show host lost the Emmy for a Variety Talk Series to John Oliver. Then, Kimmel laid on the stage while Brunson accepted her Emmy for Outstanding Writer in a Comedy Series on her Abbott Elementary which many, rightfully thought, was a blatant act of disrespect and took away from Brunson’s honor.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the host gave Brunson a heartfelt apology for his part in the mess, explaining that both he and Arnett really “thought it would be funny.” Commenting that many “people got upset,” he went on to say,

They said I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you.

Image via ABC

A true winner, Brunson thanked Kimmel for his apology and said that not only did she have a “good night,” but that the award show was a “great night” for the Abbott Elementary creator, writer and star. Seizing the actress’ appearance on the show and giving her a moment to deliver some payback, Jimmy Kimmel Live! wrote in a bit that saw Brunson interrupting Kimmel’s monologue and going into her cut off Emmy speech by saying,

You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time. And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that does on a bit too long?

The shock and complaints following Kimmel and Arnett’s hijinks are the second time this year a celebrity has made waves at an award show with Will Smith delivering what has come to be known as “the slap heard ‘round the world” to Chris Rock’s face during the Academy Awards. While the Emmy’s flub was a joke, Smith’s assault was anything but, with Smith giving Rock a full-fledged apology in late July.

You can see Kimmel’s apology and Brunson’s revenge in the clips below.