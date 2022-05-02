Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID. The late night host has joined a long list of celebrities who recently tested positive for the virus. Kimmel took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement and said that comedian Mike Birbiglia will fill in for him while he is gone.

“Our daughter brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to),” Kimmel jokingly tweeted. He continued on saying, “All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.” Birbiglia also jokingly tweeted, "I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late-night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends.”

Kimmel was one of the final late-night hosts to test positive for the virus. This comes just over a week after fellow Late Night host Stephen Colbert tested positive as well. That caused Colbert to cancel the remainder of his shows that particular week, but he is back with a vengeance this week. Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden have all tested positive for COVID in the last few months. At least fans can take comfort knowing Kimmel and his family are in good spirits. Kimmel has been an extremely popular Late Night host since Jimmy Kimmel Live! started almost 20 years ago in 2003. It is not unusual for Kimmel to bring in a guest host from time to time, as celebrities like LeBron James and Brie Larson have hosted in the past. It will be fun to see what kind of energy Birbiglia will bring to the show this week.

This is another reminder that COVID is still a very real thing, even in 2022. Movie Theaters, restaurants, and live events are more open than they have been in the last two years. With mask mandates lifted in most states across the country, that does not mean the virus is done with us. So if you are going to a Late Night show in a crowded city like New York or Los Angeles, it is probably a good idea to still wear a mask. Hopefully Kimmel will be back next week, but until then, we can all enjoy Birbiglia hosting the show.

