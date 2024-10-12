Who doesn't love a prank? When it comes to funny videos, we love to laugh at others' misfortune. Why? Blame schadenfreude. Late night television is known for its hilarious bits and sketches, but sometimes all it takes is a compilation of viewer-made videos that can achieve the same hilarity. Such is the case with Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s infamous Halloween prank. Sometimes the trick truly is the treat.

Each Halloween, host Jimmy Kimmel tasks his loyal viewers with filming their children as they tell them they ate all their Halloween candy. With over a decade of results, the outcome continues to make us do a spit-take. Whether it's a complete meltdown, a roar of hysterics, or a curse-laden spat, kids truly do the darndest things. Since Jimmy Kimmel launched this hilarious prank war, here are the most heart-breaking "I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy" annual compilations.

10 Jimmy's Daughter

2018

Picture it. The year is 2018. Channing Tatum is filling in for Jimmy Kimmel. And even though Jimmy isn't there with everyone, he recorded a little video with his daughter, Jane. For all the years that Jimmy Kimmel told parents to taunt their children, it was finally time for the tables to turn.

Jimmy was going to torment his own daughter. Jimmy tells Jane that he and Mommy ate all of her Halloween candy. Jane was not a happy camper for a second. Jane wasn't mad. Or happy. She was sad. She was most perplexed when he said, "Jimmy Kimmel told me to do it." The more he continued the bit, the more hysterical Jane got. It was an adorable moment.

9 "Unauthorized and Unwanted."

2021

After putting it on hold during the pandemic, Jimmy Kimmel was back with another edition of the infamous YouTube candy challenge. Even when he didn't call for the videos in 2021, more than 200 videos were submitted, and he was forced to share the "Unauthorized & Unwanted" version of the annual event.

Now he may not have wanted them, but we sure did! The video begins with a wide-eyed boy who is shocked that his mom ate his candy as he thought she was on a diet. Another boy called his mom a dick. Jimmy Kimmel, you're a bad guy!

8 "My eyes are just watery."

2016

It was the sixth annual candy prank, and the kids were howling and crying like it was their job. Between a boy not wanting to look at his mom and another calling his dad an "idiot," as he pushes the camera away, the reactions were priceless. One boy dressed as Superman with an action figure in his mouth will provide a complete production as he removes the toy and takes a moment of silence to understand his candy is gone as he drops to his knees and the floor. Meanwhile, his sister is in utter silence, her eyes wide open. The shock was real!

The best reaction came from a boy dressed in a giant inflatable dinosaur, who ran around the room as the tail trailed behind him. One little girl tried to hold back tears upon learning her candy was gone, telling her mom, "my eyes are just watery." Awww! An adorable little girl isn't mad that her parents took all her candy because she truly believed that she could go trick-or-treating the next day. Aww, again! After all these years, though, there was one kid who was smarter than his mom as he knew it was Jimmy Kimmel as he'd watched the videos before on YouTube. The audience roared in applause.

7 "April Fools."

2022

In 2022, kids are alerting their parents that if you eat their Halloween candy, you're not their best friend anymore. For the 2022 edition, Jimmy Kimmel brought the tears from the kids following their successful Halloween hauls. Per usual, it's the seemingly sweet ones, dressed as princesses, who curse, that garner some of the best shocked reactions from the live studio audience.

One boy, who told his dad he could share, is devastated because he wanted all the pieces without nuts. One mother even pulls out an April Fool's card on her kids, revealing a tin of candy. All is forgiven! But the trauma will haunt them for years to come. The video ends with one father who dreamed of doing this prank for years but didn't even have the glory of his children caring about it! At least he tried.

6 "Get out."

2014

With little pomp and circumstance to set up the 2014 routine, the entries continued to keep us hollering in laughter as these tiny tots realized their Halloween bags were no more. One boy thought his life was ruined without any Halloween candy. There was even one kiddo who stood behind his pumpkin bucket as his dad took the candy straight from inside. There was no way he could stop him.

Especially since Jimmy Kimmel told him to do it! The girl in the pink shirt had a complete and total meltdown, tossing her entire kitchen upside down. Poor stuffed monkey was just trying to sit in the chair! Another kid decided to open every drawer in his kitchen in search of the candy. Even the facade drawers by the sink. He was so ashamed he insisted his mom, "get out." Now, the video ends with one little girl, flanked by her brothers, who could only get bleeped out because her language was so intense. I think her dad knows not to mess with her ever again!

5 "I just want you to be happy."

2012

During his live show in Brooklyn, New York, Jimmy Kimmel returned a year after the challenge's debut with another round of pranks. He shared that they received a lot of responses and have widdled them down. Kimmel apologizes in advance, but nothing will ever prepare these tots for the torment their parents put them through. One little boy is devastated to learn his mother just ate all of his candy, but the real irritation came when he realized he was being recorded. A little girl was seen hyperventilating. Another kid engaged in a slap attack followed by a bottle toss and a massive scream.

There was a little girl who threw a temper tantrum because she wanted to eat candy TODAY. She was so enraged that she took a bucket with empty wrappers and slammed it on the table, making a massive mess. Now, if you thought the kids were bad when they didn't know Jimmy Kimmel's correct name, it's the parents who are worse in 2012. From Jimmy "Kimble" to "Larry" Kimmel, the host received it all. I guess that's what they call karma. Now, if you feel bad laughing, wait until you meet the boy wearing the Boston Red Sox shirt telling his mom that he's OK and that she ate his candy because, "I just want you to be happy." What a son!

4 "Basic."

2019

As the ninth entry in the annual tradition, Jimmy Kimmel states that some of the kids who were first pranked in 2011 have now blossomed into fully-functioning adults. Despite some believing he hates kids, he doesn't! He wrote and illustrated a children's book called "The Serious Goose." But when it comes to Halloween, he loves when parents exploit their own! The most adorable siblings, dressed as Mike and Sully from Monsters University, were devastated to learn that their mom was just too hungry.

One girl was ready to call the police on her mom. One girl forgives her mom but tells her not to do it again as it will make her "basic" and "poop all that out." One boy threatens to eat his mom's stuff the next day. Does he realize that probably means vegetables? Per usual, the kids are not happy with Jimmy. One girl calls him Jimmy "Pickle" while another boy is ready to punch him in the face. Get Guillermo Rodriguez ready to protect you, Jimmy!

3 "Go get a job."

2015

As Jimmy Kimmel set up his annual bit, he prefaced it with the thought that kids would know, but they've yet to run out of participants. He knows that he will be able to do this "for as long as people continue to have sex." In 2015, he had a record 1,000 videos, presenting the best of the best. One little boy, after not seeing any candy, tells his mom, "You're in big trouble, young lady." At least he paid her a compliment!

Another told his mom that he never wanted to see her ever again and to "go get a job." There was one kid who just dropped straight to the ground, speechless. Then there was the boy in the orange Batman t-shirt who slammed the table, only to have their sibling in a highchair follow suit, smiling with success. One poor girl just wanted to try Skittles, and she never got to. We did get a very interesting insult from one kiddo calling their parent a "turkey butthole." Leave it to the twins, though, to pick up when the camera was rolling, Jimmy Kimmel was to blame.

2 "2 + 2 = 5."

2011

In the debut of the challenge on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel issued a challenge to the parents of America to tell their children they ate all their Halloween candy. He didn't expect a lot of people to post the videos, but they came in droves. So, the "I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy" was born. With so much crying, Jimmy laughs his way through as he shares that their tears will be immortalized on television. The clip begins with Blake, dressed as Woody from Toy Story, learning his mom ate his candy. He cries and drops to the floor. She turns the camera on Alan, dressed as Buzz, who bashes his head against the couch.

One little girl will take a fist full of candy wrappers and chuck them straight at her father. The worst reaction is from a boy who just collapses on the bed and simply sobs upon looking in his empty bag. The OG duo from the video includes one smart-mouthed brother who is wickedly upset, pushing back on his mom that she'll get a belly ache. Meanwhile, his younger brother shares that "2 + 2 = 5." You sneaky mom! These tricks were a treat for viewers. It is the legacy compilation of this infamous challenge.

1 "That b***h."

2013

As Jimmy Kimmel professes at the top of his monologue, for kids, Halloween candy is one of the first things they earn, so ripping the hard-earned treat away from them is truly one of the cruelest things a parent can do. But oh, are the results hilarious! In 2013, Jimmy Kimmel Live! gave us some of the best entries in this annual prank. To begin, two young blonde boys are told the candy monster ate every bit of their candy, and both boys, in matching pajamas, howl in near-perfect unison. it was like a banshee! Then, a girl dressed up as Rapunzel from Tangled told her mom that they "ruined my whole day" before blowing a raspberry.

One kid threatened to kick their mom in the butt. One girl giggled as she stomped around. Then there is one adorable child who utters, "I spent two hours walking around the whole entire neighborhood getting candy." She sobs and then reveals that her mom does it every Halloween. But the pièce de résistance is the boy in the red t-shirt screaming, "I HATE YOU!" When his mom said she was kidding, he responded with, "Well, that's not very kind." This illicit reaction was too pure and way too hilarious to be included. Of course, some of the children, upon learning that Jimmy Kimmel told their parents to do it, either said they didn't like him or questioned who he was. Oh, Jimmy. And then, to end the compilation, one girl just throws out the expletive, "That b---." Out of the mouths of babes.

