April Fools' Day is a cursed holiday, but sometimes we get one good joke out of it. Like, say, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel switching hosting gigs? If you're like me, you may have suddenly seen Kimmel doing a bit with Hugh Jackman on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and gotten confused, especially seeing as how Kimmel is on the west coast and Jackman is currently starring in The Music Man on Broadway.

Fallon typically has games that he plays with celebrities and Kimmel took it on with ease as he played "Box of Lies" with Jackman. Meanwhile, on the west coast, Fallon's banter with Guillermo Rodriguez reminded us just how funny Fallon can be. The gag also featured a prerecorded bit of them tricking fans into believing that they would get a chance to meet Kimmel, only for the hosts to switch places at the last second, prompting a series of reactions from unsuspecting visitors.

The two swapped coasts and seemed to have fun working on the format of the other's show. More importantly, they showed us all that it's possible to pull an April Fools' prank that doesn't make us completely hate the 'holiday.'

Image via NBC

RELATED: ‘That’s My Jam’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

While we do have a "white man in late-night television" problem, at least it seems like both Kimmel and Fallon are in on it and know that they do, to some, seem very similar. They have different styles to their shows, which is what makes them unique, but still, many do confuse the two, so having them swap shows entirely for the holiday is fun! Even if people couldn't tell the difference when they were sitting next to each other.

The description of the trick on YouTube is as follows:

"In honor of April Fools’ Day Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon decided to pull an epic prank on everyone and switch shows for the night. Jimmy Fallon came to Hollywood to host our show and Jimmy Kimmel went to New York to host The Tonight Show, they check in with each other from across the country, and we prank fans that thought they were getting their picture taken with Jimmy Kimmel."

Some April Fools' jokes should maybe fizzle out and never come back, but ones like this are harmless and kind of fun. Especially since it took me writing this to realize I didn't dream Kimmel and Jackman playing "Box of Lies."

Check out Fallon taking over Kimmel's show here:

And check out Kimmel on Fallon's show here:

From 'Bel-Air' to 'Rugrats': '90s Reboots and Revivals, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (323 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman