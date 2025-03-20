Another cartoon classic has been given the Pop Vinyl treatment. Funko Pop has released it's The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius collection, featuring the show's three main characters. The set is now available for pre-order and will ship before the middle of 2025.

According to the product listing on Entertainment Earth, Jimmy Neutron, Carl Wheezer, and Sheen Estevez will be the featured characters in this set. Each figure will cost $11.99 and is expected to arrive in March 2025. Jimmy's figure is poised differently, as it would appear like he's levitating due to his jetpack.

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius is a Nickelodeon TV show based on the 2021 film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. It follows Jimmy and his friends dealing with various mishaps and shenanigans, and it's up to Jimmy's genius brain to sort things out. The show ran for 3 seasons, had 61 episodes, and received a high average audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the film it was based on received fair reception from critics, generating an average critics' score of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes, earning over $102 million at the global box office, and was nominated for the first Academy Award for "Best Animated Feature," loosing to Shrek. This show received a spin-off in 2010 called Planet Sheen, which only had one season and released 26 episodes.

