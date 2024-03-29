The Big Picture Jimmy had close female friends, but Chelsea became uneasy when they lived together.

Jimmy brought his female friends on the show, leading to tension with Chelsea.

Jimmy and Chelsea are now friends after addressing boundaries regarding his female friends.

A big part of Jimmy Presnell's story is that he has a couple of close friends who are women. He wanted to make sure anyone he proposed to on Love Is Blind knew that, and that they would be comfortable with it. Chelsea Blackwell was the woman he chose to marry in the reality series, and she was initially okay with his circle of close female friends. But her tone on the situation changed when they returned to Charlotte and she found one of his relationships with the women to be too close for comfort.

Chelsea met two of his female friends in person and talked about dating in the pods. They seemed excited about Chelsea and Jimmy's engagement and wanted to be Chelsea's friend. But she later accused Jimmy of texting those friends too often and revealed she became uncomfortable with their friendship because he previously hooked up with one of them. Many fans wondered why Jimmy would bring these women on the show given this secret, and he answered recently in an interview.

Jimmy and Chelsea Speak Out About His Friendships With Other Women

Jimmy had spoken openly about Chelsea's insecurities during their time on Love Is Blind. These themes were further raised when Chelsea and Jimmy appeared on The Viall Files on Tuesday, 19, March, to talk about their relationship. He explained why Love Is Blind viewers only saw them out with all of his friends. "So the closest person to me had, I think seven people brought on the show, outside of like weddings," he said. "I had 11 people. I had six friends and four of those friends made two different appearances." The salesman said the women were highlighted because they were mentioned later in their argument. "That person knew how risky it was for them," he said. "But that person didn't want me to tell Chelsea right off the bat. And I wanted Chelsea to know because she needed to know every inch of me."

He revealed that he told Chelsea that he hooked up with one of his friends as soon as they got their phones back. Jimmy said he might've got "set up" to put those friends on camera. Jimmy revealed that he took those ladies' fashion advice for the outfits he'd wear for filming. He is another cast member who didn't watch the Netflix series before being cast, so he relied on them for advice. "My guy friends weren't going to talk to me for hours on end about me going on Love Is Blind and how this is a good idea," he said.

Jimmy said those ladies still want to be friends with her to this day and think the world of her. Chelsea and Jimmy are currently friends after spending some time apart. She explained in the same interview that she wanted more boundaries and didn't feel comfortable with Jimmy turning to those ladies for advice on their relationship. Jimmy made it clear that he didn't regret not taking a step back from those friends for a woman he knew for a short period...even if they were engaged. It's not a secret that viewers don't see everything that happens between the couples. Jimmy also met Chelsea's family, who we didn't get to see. If there is a specific story editors want to tell, then they'll focus on the relevant clips.

