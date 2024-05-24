The Big Picture One of his earliest roles, Jimmy Stewart's performance in After the Thin Man elevated his career by showing his range.

The Thin Man series was a critical success that led to five sequels and presented Stewart with a career-altering opportunity.

Stewart's portrayal as a cold-blooded killer showcased his immense acting talent and that he had more to offer besides just boyish innocence.

One of Hollywood's most beloved stars, Jimmy Stewart will always be remembered as the all-American everyman, pure of heart and strong in his convictions. He earned that enviable reputation in such classic films as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, in which he valiantly fights government corruption, and It's a Wonderful Life, the iconic holiday tale of an ideal family man overcoming hopelessness in the face of great turmoil. However, longtime Stewart fans may be surprised to learn that in one of his earliest roles, he was actually a cold-blooded killer.

In After the Thin Man (1936), Stewart plays David Graham, a seemingly affable fellow who secretly plots revenge against his former fiancée and her husband. The second of six Thin Man movies, the film was a smashing success at the box office and earned an Oscar nomination for best screenplay. Stewart's performance also proved pivotal for his career, showing that he had more to offer than just boyish innocence.

'The Thin Man' Series Helped Elevate Jimmy Stewart's Career

Image via Loew's Inc.

The Thin Man film series was based on the 1934 Dashiell Hammett mystery The Thin Man, the title of which refers to the story's murder victim. The novel marked a departure from Hammett's signature hard-boiled detective fiction and stars retired detective Nick Charles, a wise-cracking sleuth with a penchant for martinis, and his wife Nora, a wealthy socialite who loves snappy banter almost as much as the intrigue of detective work. The couple's breezy, playful attitude charmed readers, and MGM was quick to snap up the movie rights. The original film was shot in just 14 days and hit theaters five months after the novel's release.

The Thin Man (1934) adaptation earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. William Powell and Myrna Loy brought Nick and Nora Charles to vibrant life, perfectly capturing the couple's witty word play and undeniable romantic chemistry. Moviegoers demanded more, and five sequels would follow over the next 13 years. The second film in the series provided Jimmy Stewart with a career-altering opportunity.

Related Jimmy Stewart Didn’t Win an Oscar for This Role, and Should Have Jimmy Stewart didn't receive an Oscar nomination for this timeless historical drama, but its themes are more relevant than ever.

Jimmy Stewart Stole the Spotlight as a Killer in 'After the Thin Man'

Close

After cutting his teeth on the New York stage, Jimmy Stewart moved to Hollywood in 1935, signing a seven-year contract with MGM. The 27-year-old Stewart went right to work, and he appeared in a staggering eight films in 1936. He mostly played supporting roles in lightweight romantic comedies such as Wife vs. Secretary and Small Town Girl, although he did receive top billing in Speed, a poorly received racing picture. To take his acting career to the next level, he needed a part that could truly highlight his immense talent. He found just such a role in After the Thin Man.

The movie opens with Nick and Nora Charles attempting to help Nora's cousin Selma (Elissa Landi), who is distraught that her husband Robert (Alan Marshal) has gone missing. Robert has a history of scandalous behavior, yet Selma still loves him, even though she is furious at his continued disrespect and realizes that he only married her for her money. Jimmy Stewart plays David, her former fiancée and longtime family friend. In his first scene, he tries to console Selma, coming across as a right-proper gentleman, and he even lets it slip to Nick and Nora that Robert had said he would leave Selma for $25,000, clearing the way for David to win her back.

When Robert finally does return home, he's just there to collect some belongings and bid farewell to Selma. He's eager to accept his payout and get on with his life. Selma begs him not to leave, but her pleas fall on deaf ears. Not long after, Robert is gunned down in the street, and Selma is the prime suspect. Nick's subsequent investigation focuses on Robert's former mistress, Polly, a star nightclub performer who was conspiring with the club's shady owner to milk Robert dry. Polly also has an ex-con husband who has his own reasons for despising Robert. In the end, Nick deftly avoids the many red herrings and catches David in a lie, forcing him to confess that he murdered Robert and framed Selma for the crime because he hated them both for ruining his life.

'After the Thin Man' Helped Make Jimmy Stewart a Leading Man

Your browser does not support the video tag.

David's dramatic confession gives Stewart a chance to shine. He plays the scene with remarkable skill, going from cool confidence to manic desperation in the blink of an eye. When Nick Charles zeroes in on David and starts hurling accusations, Stewart remains silent, portraying his character's inner turmoil with a subtle tightening of the jaw and darting eye moments. He's like a long-dormant volcano about to erupt. Once David is hopelessly ensnared, Stewart flips a switch. He admits his guilt with venomous glee, pausing briefly to bite his own hand as if to confirm his shattered reality before launching into another hatred-fueled diatribe. He brandishes a gun and threatens to kill Selma once and for all, boasting that he has six bullets — one for Selma, one for himself, and the rest for anyone who tries to stop him. Hearing that one of the bullets is meant to end his own life proves jarring, and he repeats the line with bemused resignation, willingly accepting his fate in exchange for his desired revenge. While some quick thinking from Nick Charles and an unexpected ally brings David's reign of terror to an end, Stewart's brilliant performance ensured that his acting career was the true winner.

After the Thin Man was an enormous hit for MGM and earned critical acclaim. All the attention provided a much-needed boost to Stewart's career, showing that he had legitimate leading-man potential. Stewart rode the momentum into a string of modest successes, the most important of which was Navy Blue and Gold, a tale of three young Naval Academy cadets that caught the eye of director Frank Capra. Stewart finally reached official leading man status in Capra's You Can't Take It with You, a screwball romantic comedy that paired him with the always delightful Jean Arthur. The film, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, was a clear turning point in Stewart's career and the first of three monumental collaborations with Capra, leading to the aforementioned Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and It's a Wonderful Life. Yet, none of it happens without his star turn in After the Thin Man, an often forgotten first step in his journey to the top.

After the Thin Man is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video