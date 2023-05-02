Over a hundred years since his birth, Jimmy Stewart remains one of Classic Hollywood's most recognizable and indelible performers. His laconic drawl, gently unassuming charisma, and piercing nobility garnered him critical acclaim and public adoration in equal measure, not to mention five Academy Award nominations. He personified idealism in films like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, sneakily swept women off their feet in The Shop Around the Corner and The Philadelphia Story (which won him the Oscar for Best Actor), made the "everyman" truly representative of humanity through It's a Wonderful Life and the stunningly poignant Harvey, then took a sidetrack into moral ambiguity with a string of Westerns including Winchester '73, Broken Arrow, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Vance. Many cite his collaborations with director Alfred Hitchcock, especially Rear Window and Vertigo, as some of the best storytelling ever put to film. It might come as a surprise, then, that Stewart's final role was in an animated sequel to a Don Bluth film — one that Bluth didn't direct —An American Tail: Fievel Goes West.

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West is the 1991 follow-up to Bluth's An American Tail, which was a box office success in 1986. If An American Tail daringly used anthropomorphized animals as vessels for sociopolitical commentary, Fievel Goes West decided it wanted to pay tribute to beloved live action Westerns. As such, Stewart's small but essential supporting role is that of bloodhound Wylie Burp, an aging sheriff who symbolically passes the torch of heroism to young Fievel Mousekewitz (Phillip Glasser). It's a surprisingly gorgeous and fitting send-off to an absolute maestro of the screen.

RELATED: Jimmy Stewart Gave Us His Most Menacing Performance in This Western

Who Is Jimmy Stewart in ‘An American Tail: Fievel Goes West?'

Image via Universal Pictures

The basic premise of An American Tail: Fievel Goes West sees the Mousekewitz family move from New York to Utah in search of better financial prospects. The precocious Fievel likes to daydream about his hero, Sheriff Wylie Burp; he imagines dramatic shoot-outs with nefarious villains in the sandy town streets at high noon. Tumbleweeds roll by, the sun blazes down; for as much as Fievel Goes West is more irreverent and less original than its often heartbreaking predecessor, directors Phil Nibbelink and Simon Wells (and producer Steven Spielberg, no less!) understand the iconography of an appealing Western.

When Fievel meets the real life Wylie, not the hero he's concocted in his mind, it proves to be a startling disappointment. Wylie is despondent, preferring to sleep his days away. He sprawls on the ground, barely moves, and can hardly form a coherent sentence without falling back asleep. Stewart's weakened yet unforgettably droll voice muttering nonsensical sentences filled with dog puns makes for an amusing introduction. It's also a perfect example of voice actor and animators working together: a distressed Fievel tells this lazy old dog (he isn't aware of Wylie's identity) how much he wishes Wylie Burp were here to help him. He wipes his tearful eyes and runny nose; a disbelieving Wylie can't believe what he's heard. Wylie then cries with joy, wearing a delighted grin big enough to hurt his bloodhound cheeks. "Well, then," Stewart's comforting voice says with a career's worth of cordial altruism, "he's right here." Fievel's instantly comforted by the promise, as anyone would be with Jimmy Stewart on the case.

Once Wylie overcomes another bout of depressive self-doubt, he sets upon his final noble task: teaching Fievel's friend, the incorrigible cat Tiger (Dom DeLuise in fine form), how to act like a dog. You see, Fievel's facing a deadly problem. A villainous British cat by the name of Cat R. Waul (an impossibly campy John Cleese) runs the town where Fievel and his family live. Cat R. Waul has tricked the entire mice population with an elaborate scheme, promising them riches and a place where cats and mice can live in harmony.

Wylie knows he's too feeble to successfully defeat Cat R. Waul himself; enter Tiger, their only option and only hope. Let's just say that Tiger doesn't excel as a student at first. Stewart orders him to fetch, bark, and "roll, ya varmit, roll"; the actor's intonations are as wry and dry as the sun-baked desert itself. Just the way Stewart mocks Tiger's pithy attempt at a bark by dragging out the syllables "bow...wow?" with helpless exasperation and absolute disdain is worth the price of admission. Stewart sounds like he enjoyed himself, which warms the heart.

Wylie Burp Celebrates Jimmy Stewart’s Inspiring Career

Image via Amblin Entertainment

Overall, Stewart's performance is perfectly touching. He inserts his signature humility and bleeding heart into the role even though he sounds understandably more subdued than the triumphs of his youth; Stewart was in his mid-80s at the time of recording. The film's setting and the character are a clear tribute to his legacy and overflowing with love. What might be too sentimental in different hands is actually the ideal meeting of meta-commentary and performer: Fievel tilts its metaphorical hat to Stewart's past movies by having him play a trifecta of the "aw, shucks" sweetheart, the Western mentor, and a former hero rediscovering why it's important to always protect the innocent.

Directors Nibbelink and Wells demonstrate gentle reverence in Wylie's final scene, which doubles as the last scene Stewart performed before his retirement. Wylie walks away into the sunset with Fievel literally following behind in his giant shadow. Wylie gives Fievel his sheriff's badge and the two share a brief but tender conversation that's especially poignant since the closing lines are Stewart's final words onscreen. "One man's sunset is another man's dawn," he wisely tells Fievel. "I don't know what's out there beyond those hills. But if you ride yonder, head up, eyes steady, heart open, I think one day you'll find that you're the hero you've been looking for." Wylie and Fievel then proudly watch the sunset together.

Jimmy Stewart’s Last Performance Might Make You Cry

An American Tale: Fievel Goes West earned some critical pushback upon its release. The peril and the stakes aren't as intense as Bluth's typical fair, certainly, but that's not automatically a quelling strike against the film. It's an overlooked movie with beautifully animated sequences, impressive framing, and personable animation. The highlight, naturally, is the delicate tribute the filmmakers pay to one of the last Hollywood greats. The inevitable showdown sequence where Tiger and Wylie dramatically stride into the town square ready for battle, hands poised to draw their weapons, is sheer fun; Stewart ending his career by musing about heroism is enough heartfelt poignancy to draw tears.