The Big Picture Jimmy Stewart's collaboration with Anthony Mann in Bend of the River marks a shift in his on-screen persona, showcasing a darker and more complex character.

The film influenced Stewart's subsequent roles, as he continued to portray morally ambiguous anti-heroes, such as in The Naked Spur and The Far Country.

Bend of the River redefined the Western hero archetype, paving the way for more complex characters in the Golden Age of Westerns.

Hollywood icon Jimmy Stewart's name evokes images of a wide-eyed, optimistic everyman equipped with bumbling charm and a heart full of kindness, as best seen in movies such as Harvey, It's a Wonderful Life, The Shop Around the Corner, and Come Live With Me. He put his mark on the world map when Hollywood kept trusting him with those American-ideal-man roles that he is best known for. He collaborated with some of the best directors in Hollywood including Alfred Hitchcock and Frank Capra. But Jimmy Stewart's time on screen was not all idealistic. He took up roles that exchanged his charm for grit. One director who significantly facilitated that change was Anthony Mann, particularly with 1952's Bend of the River, which shatters Stewart's typecasting and paves the way for a different Stewart in his decades-long career.

Bend of the River When a town boss confiscates homesteaders' supplies after gold is discovered nearby, a tough cowboy risks his life to try and get it to them. Release Date January 29, 1952 Director Anthony Mann Cast James Stewart , Rock Hudson , Arthur Kennedy , Julie Adams Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Western Writers Borden Chase , William Gulick

'Bend of the River' Shows a New Side of Jimmy Stewart

Bend of the River was the second film Jimmy Stewart and Anthony Mann worked on together before a bitter end to their working relationship after eight collaborations. In their first feature together, Winchester '73 two years before Bend of the River, Stewart had taken up a role that showcased one of his most menacing performances as gunslinger Lin McAdam, who goes on a hunting spree for those who stole a prized gun he had won at a shooting competition. It was surprising for audiences to see their beloved Stewart suddenly turn so violent. It was also one of the earliest films that took a different trajectory with violence in the censorship era, influencing many other films to come. Winchester '73 success and Stewart's ability to win over audiences in this new cowboy attire convinced the two collaborators to go at it again, this time harder than the first. The film they made next was Bend of the River, based on the 1950 novel Bend of the Snake by Bill Gullick. The movie follows a reformed bandit who is determined to write his name in the good books of his new community. An opportunity presents itself when the community faces a dire situation.

In Bend of the River, Jimmy Stewart portrays Glyn McLyntock, a steely-eyed cowboy with a murky past striving to redeem himself. He rescues a man who is about to be hanged and guides a wagon train to Oregon, where the Old West dreamers settle. Faced with dwindling supplies and impending winter, with their promised provisions yet to arrive, Stewart's McLyntock takes the lead in looking for a solution. But as he tries to prove that people can change, at every turn he is reminded of human beings' darker side. The girl he is in love with marries another man. The man whose life he saved betrays him. The food supplier they were waiting for sold the food to a higher bidder. The men he hires to work for him plan to overthrow him. He could easily choose his ruthless past to solve his problems. But Stewart looks up to a man with a higher moral standard, a man he has been trying to impress, hoping the man would endorse his candidature for a son-in-law. In his on-screen love interest's father, he draws the strength to keep fighting and prove to himself that people change and that he can be better.

Providing a more ambiguous character, Bend of the River blurs the line of the optimistic McLyntock by presenting another version of a gunslinging Stewart. This Stewart is ready to do anything to survive. Perhaps as a result of living in a different world, not the fancy one in The Philadelphia Story where he is called upon to stay with a celebrity wedding couple and his undeniable charm causes their split. In this violent Old West, Jimmy Stewart's McLyntock fights for survival. He wields the brutal skills honed in his past as a town raider to protect his new set of morality. Where he used to raid towns and steal their belongings, in his new element, he justifies raiding one by blaming it on a corrupt town-man and his need to feed his near-starving people. He demolishes a hostile group to defend his clan of settler dreamers and avenge his love interest's injury. He kills a disloyal friend. Bend of the River shows a Jimmy Stewart we haven't seen before, and an evolution of violence in movies we hadn't really seen.

'Bend of the River' Influenced Jimmy Stewart's Later Roles

Bend of the River was a blueprint for a new era of Western heroes. Gone was the wide-eyed optimism of Jimmy Stewart's previous roles. Instead, McLyntock became the archetype of the morally ambiguous anti-hero. This legacy resonated in Stewart's subsequent collaborations with Mann, like The Naked Spur. In this film, Stewart's bounty hunter Kemp deceives and manipulates, and is driven by personal vengeance, not justice. The shift continued in The Far Country, where a hardened Stewart unapologetically admits before a judge to killing to protect his cattle. In a rare collaboration with John Ford and John Wayne in The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, Stewart reinvented himself as the enigmatic Senator Ranse who publicly is viewed as the ideal American politician but who built a political career on a lie.

Even in Alfred Hitchcock's cinema-changing Vertigo, Stewart's character Scottie's obsessive love and fractured memories taint his heroism. These weren't simply heroes stained by a few bad decisions. They were men wrestling with the darkness within, struggling to reconcile their demons with the desire to do good. Through Stewart's new mantle as the conflicted savior, the protector who walks a tightrope between noble deeds and morally dubious choices, Bend of the River redefined the Western hero. That hero became a complex shadow of a character wrestling with demons. Fortunately, this shift towards psychological realism resonated with audiences, paving the way for the Golden Age of Westerns to explore themes of redemption, guilt, and the blurry lines between good and evil.

Bend of the River was a crucible that forged Jimmy Stewart's iconic movies. Before McLyntock, he was known as the good-hearted everyman. Yet, in the unforgiving landscape of the Old West, that charm is fractured, revealing a darker complexity beneath. McLyntock's struggle to hold onto his newfound morality while confronting past demons resonated deeply with audiences grappling with postwar disillusionment. Playing McLyntock, Stewart seemed to question the inherent good in individuals, his faith tested by repeated betrayals. This shift away from portraying purely innocent characters was echoed in his subsequent films, propelling the Western genre toward more complex, nuanced heroes. While Stewart's sole Oscar win came early in his career, his five nominations and lasting influence in cinema remain iconic, thanks in part to Bend of the River. This film marked the beginning of the other artistic side of James Stewart, a man who dared to defy type and redefine the Western hero.

