Making movies is not easy. Memorizing lines, lighting a scene, getting the perfect shot, casting the right lead, and fundraising are but a few of the trickier parts of the production process for the cast and crew. That being said, there's nothing harder than pulling off a stunt. Stuntmen regularly put their entire being in danger for the sake of the people's entertainment back at home, making it look easy the entire time. Obviously, it is not that. Thankfully, precautions are typically put into place so that these stunts can be properly and safely pulled off. But what happens when they aren't put in place and a stunt goes wrong? This was exactly the case in Robert Aldrich's 1965 survival drama The Flight of the Phoenix, starring Jimmy Stewart.

'The Flight of the Phoenix' Is a Classic Robert Aldrich Survival Drama

While it might not be his most popular film, The Flight of the Phoenix is one of Robert Aldrich's many "macho" epics. Most famous for movies like The Dirty Dozen and The Longest Yard, Aldrich's works pushed the boundaries for the kinds of things that you could capture in a movie. He reinvented badass big-screen action with Dozen, bested the sports comedy with Longest Yard, and rattled our brains with Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

With Phoenix, there are times in which it feels like Aldrich is trying to push the boundaries of aviation photography, but more than anything, it's the story of a few men who have to survive in the Sahara desert after making an emergency landing. Jimmy Stewart is phenomenal as the protagonist, Frank Towns, but various supporting performances from Richard Attenborough, Ernest Borgnine, Hardy Kruger, and more, shine alongside their leading man.

'The Flight of the Phoenix' Had a Tragic On-Set Accident

Despite being exceptionally crafted, as all Aldrich pictures are, Phoenix's production had the kind of disaster that most movies never recover from. While stunt pilot duties were expected to be filled by both Paul Mantz and his partner Frank Tallman, it was Mantz who took on the aforementioned disastrous shoot. On the morning of July 8, 1965, Mantz took off in a Tallmantz Phoenix P-1, a shoddily constructed plane that was built for this film in particular. Many claimed that Mantz's aircraft was "made of the wreckage," so it wasn't exactly the safest thing for him to fly, but it was used regardless.

As Mantz came in for a landing, one of the landing skids under the vehicle caught a hard patch of ground, sending it into disarray. To correct the situation, Mantz kicked the plane into full throttle, pushing it to its breaking point. The body of the airplane gave way and collapsed, sending its pieces cartwheeling, breaking the pelvis and left shoulder of stuntman Bobby Rose, and killing Mantz instantly. Before the shoot, the pilot requested that he wear the same soft-brimmed hat as Stewart instead of a crash helmet. Had he worn the typical helmet, he might have survived the incident.

Since this terrible accident, there have still been some fatal on-set accidents, but far less than in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Mantz's life was tragically cut short, but he also stands as a reminder of how seriously stunt precautions need to be taken. Events like this are as tragic as they come, but at the very least, they push the film industry to better their safety precautions and help further ensure that stunt people will be safe on the job.

