The Big Picture Gary Cooper was originally cast in the leading role of How The West Was Won but had to be replaced due to his ongoing health issues.

Cooper's illness, prostate and colon cancer, prevented him from participating in the filming of the movie and he died shortly before production began.

Jimmy Stewart ultimately took on the role that was meant for Cooper, honoring the legacy of Western icons in Hollywood.

One of the most ambitious Western movies ever made, How the West Was Won united some of the greatest talents in Hollywood to tell an epic story about the American West. The film was directed by Henry Hathaway, John Ford, and George Marshall, based on a story by infamous Western author Louis L'Amour, and featured a star-studded cast that included Caroll Baker, Richard Windmark, Henry Fonda, Gregory Peck, Debbie Reynolds, John Wayne, and James Stewart. But did you know that another Western icon was meant to take on the role of Linus Rawlings, the role Stewart plays in many of the film's segments? That icon was none other than Gary Cooper, known best for his previous work in High Noon. Unfortunately, Cooper was unable to play this part due to a serious illness.

How the West Was Won Release Date February 20, 1963 Director John Ford , Henry Hathaway , George Marshall , Richard Thorpe Cast Carroll Baker , Lee J. Cobb , Henry Fonda , Carolyn Jones , Karl Malden , gregory peck Rating G Runtime 164 minutes Genres Western , Adventure , War , History Writers James R. Webb , John Gay Tagline The epic journey of four generations of Americans who carved a country with their bare hands.

Jimmy Stewart Replaced Gary Cooper in 'How the West Was Won' Because of Health Issues

For a film such as How The West Was Won, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Cinerama were looking for the best-of-the-best. They were able to nab the likes of John Wayne and Henry Fonda, but in their leading role, they wanted Gary Cooper. Cooper had previously starred in the controversial High Noon (which John Wayne famously disliked, making Rio Bravo in response), but his work in the Western genre could be traced back to 1929 with The Virginian (not to be confused with the later TV show of the same name). But the Sergeant York star was winding down in the late '50s, with Westerns like Man of the West (which was directed by Jimmy Stewart's longtime collaborator Anthony Mann) showing his desire to leave the gunfights and violence behind. Nevertheless, for a while, it looked as if How the West Was Won would be added to his catalog of Westerns. That is, until it wasn't.

According to the American Film Institute, it was announced in February 1961 that Gary Cooper, among others, would be given roles in How the West Was Won. The film's cast was stacked with actors like Glen Ford and Burt Lancaster, and the fact that John Wayne and Gary Cooper were to appear in a Western together was news that everyone who'd paid attention to the High Noon/Rio Bravo drama was delighted to hear. Yet, despite his commitment to the craft, Cooper was sicker than he let on. Having undergone surgery in April 1960, Cooper learned that his prostate cancer, which he had kept hidden from the public, had spread to his colon as well. From there, it only continued to spread, and ultimately it forced the actor to stay put.

Gary Cooper Died Just Before the Filming of 'How the West Was Won'

Filming for How the West Was Won began in late May 1961, with Henry Hathaway, John Ford, and George Marshall all given their own units to shoot across a handful of Midwestern and Western states. Unfortunately, that wouldn't work for Gary Cooper, who was too sick to even attend the Academy Awards the previous month. There, he had his friend James Stewart accept his third (and honorary) Oscar on his behalf. "Coop, I'll get this to you right away. And Coop, I want you to know this, that with this goes all the warm friendship and the affection and the admiration and the deep, the deep respect of all of us," Stewart said on stage during the ceremony. "We're very, very proud of you, Coop. All of us are tremendously proud."

Within two days, it was announced by the papers that Cooper had cancer and that he was dying. The actor was not going to make the scheduled filming, and it wasn't long before James Stewart was announced to be starring as Linus Rawlings, the role Cooper was meant to play. Less than a week after his 60th birthday, Cooper died on May 13, 1961, just before production began on How the West Was Won. "I know what is happening is God's will," Cooper is reported to have said before his death. "I am not afraid of the future." That sort of resolve in the face of death isn't something you hear every day, but it was Cooper's style, one he brought to many of his most famous characters over the years. Stewart's performance in How the West Was Won honors the Hollywood legacy that Cooper, and other Western icons, had built. Stewart brought his usual charm to the part of Rawlings that kept folks interested. Still, it's hard to think about what might've been had Gary Cooper played the role.

