The Big Picture Stewart and Fonda met in 1932 acting on stage, forging a friendship that lasted decades.

Despite political differences, they remained the best of friends, embracing common interests like storytelling.

Although they only co-starred in a few films, their close bond and shared experiences in Hollywood defined their friendship.

Sometimes, when you meet someone, you just know instantly that you'll be the best of friends. Of all the odd pairings in Hollywood, none is more notable than the decades-long friendship between Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda. The two Hollywood icons, known for their work in projects such as Vertigo, It's a Wonderful Life, and On Golden Pond, couldn't have been more different in most respects, but their shared love for storytelling, acting, and performing made them as tight a pair as there ever was. If you didn't know much about Stewart and Fonda's life-long friendship before, then consider this your first lesson.

The Cheyenne Social Club An aging cowboy finds to his embarrassment that the successful business he has inherited from his brother is actually a house of prostitution. Release Date June 12, 1970 Director Gene Kelly Cast James Stewart , Henry Fonda , Shirley Jones , Sue Ane Langdon , Elaine Devry , Robert Middleton Runtime 103 minutes Writers James Lee Barrett , Davis Grubb Tagline They made their own laws at "The Cheyenne Social Club" ... no wonder everyone's dying to get in! Expand

Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda Met Way Before They Became Hollywood Stars

Long before Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda were well-known movie stars, they were actors of the stage. In the summer of 1932, Stewart and Fonda both happened to join the University Players, a Cape Cod-based stock company that would kickstart their respective careers in the entertainment business, according to TCM. The two became roommates during this time, which quickly led to a long-term friendship. Two years later, Fonda left the East coast in favor of the West, setting aside the theater for the glint and glamour of the big screen. In 1935, Stewart followed after being noticed in a few stage productions the previous year, and although the Great Depression was in full swing, he signed on with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and began to appear in pictures like The Murder Man and the infamous cowboy musical Rose-Marie.

According to biographer Scott Eyman, the author of Hank and Jim: The Fifty-Year Friendship of Henry Fonda and James Stewart, Stewart had no problem adjusting to the studio system of filmmaking. "Stewart took to Hollywood immediately," Eyman told NPR. "He liked the environment. He liked the sunshine. He liked working at the studios. He had no qualms about being a contract actor at MGM." In contrast, Fonda reportedly didn't like the Golden Age of Hollywood's studio system, largely because he didn't want to be told what to do. Eyman deems The Grapes of Wrath and Once Upon a Time in the West star a bit of a controlling person and a perfectionist, which likely didn't mesh well with MGM at the time. But although each of them dealt with Hollywood a bit differently, their respective careers proved their worth in the ever-growing industry. By the time America came out of the Depression, World War II was right around the corner, and both men served.

Stewart's service as a bomber pilot is widely known, but Fonda enlisted too, though he ended up in the Navy. Stewart would play a part against the Germans in the European theater, while Fonda found his way to the Pacific, fighting against the Japanese. Stewart was highly decorated for his efforts, and Fonda too received his own distinguished awards. Reportedly, many wanted Fonda to return from the Pacific theater in order to help with public relations regarding the war, but the movie star refused as the job wasn't finished. Stewart ended his time with the Air Corps as a colonel, which was "the highest rank attained by any Hollywood star who went to war." The pair met up in New York City after Fonda was discharged in 1945, and they spent all night in a club called "21," where Stewart recounted tales of his time overseas. Eventually, they each returned to Hollywood, forever changed men.

Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda Were Very Different Politically

What's fascinating about the friendship between Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda is how different they were as people. Stewart was a committed Christian of the Presbyterian tradition, a husband to one wife (Gloria McLean, whom he married in 1949), a conservative Republican, and by all accounts, a good father. Fonda, on the other hand, was an agnostic "New Deal" Democrat who was married five different times and had a generally poor relationship with his three children, according to Dallas News. Finding the commonalities between them, aside from their respective love of the arts, would be a challenging and near impossible feat. Scott Eyman notes in Hank and Jim that there was only one instance in 1947 when the pair really got into a heated discussion about their differing political leanings, but after that, they swore off the subject, as explained by Peter Bogdanovich's Who the Hell's in It: Conversations with Hollywood's Legendary Actors.

Stewart and Fonda's friendship is admirable. Both men were able to look past the things they didn't have in common in favor of the things that they did, something that should inspire many of us to do the same. Because of that, they became the best of friends. Though, it's not like they had nothing else in common. On the contrary, they shared many qualities and interests. "They were very much alike," Robert Matzen, author of Jimmy Stewart and the Fight for Europe, once told Closer. "They were both quiet introverts. Tall guys who were not really comfortable in their own skin." Furthermore, Scott Eyman notes in Hank and Jim that, "In their friendship they created a safe place for themselves, away from the fears and frustrations of their careers, their domestic problems, the responsibilities of their legendary status." The two could often be found building model airplanes and flying kites together. In fact, a 1979 issue of Aeroplane Monthly noted that even near the end of their lives, they were still enjoying these boyish pastimes.

Henry Fonda died of heart disease in 1982 at 77 years old. According to Scott Eyman, when Jimmy Stewart was pressed by reporters for a response to Fonda's death, all he could say was, "I've just lost my best friend." As friends and family gathered in the Fonda house, Stewart was as quiet and still as a gargoyle. "He just sat there in the big armchair, absolutely not moving an inch and saying nothing," Fonda's daughter, Jane Fonda, recounted for Eyman. After sitting in silence for quite a while, Jane Fonda remembers that, when Stewart finally did speak, he stood up and spread his arms wide before saying, "It was by far the biggest kite we ever flew." Nearly two decades later, Jimmy Stewart died of a heart attack at the age of 89 (the same age his father was) in 1997, but he never stopped talking about his best friend in the years between.

What Movies Did Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda Star in Together?

It's funny to think that, although Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda were thick as thieves, they only ever starred in a handful of projects together. The first was a 1948 comedy titled On Our Merry Way in which the pair played two jazz musicians named Slim (Stewart) and Lank Solsky (Fonda). The movie is split into segments, with Stewart and Fonda's segment all about how they accidentally replace the word "baby" with "babe." While their part in the film wasn't originally well-received, Stewart and Fonda's on-screen chemistry is undeniable. Still, it wouldn't be until the '60s that they'd star opposite the other again, this time in the 1968 Western Firecreek. Here, in this riff on High Noon, Stewart plays Johnny Cobb, a part-time sheriff pitted against gunfighter Bob Larkin (Fonda). Instead of pairing these two together as allies, this Western splits them up, forcing a final showdown between them in the third act. In 1970, Stewart and Fonda starred in a final picture together, the Western comedy The Cheyenne Social Club, which took their comedic roots and Western star power and mashed them together. Of the three films they co-starred in together, The Cheyenne Social Club best honors their life-long friendship.

The best friends were also both featured in the 1962 Western epic, How the West Was Won. Unfortunately, unlike the other three installments in their respective filmographies, Stewart and Fonda don't share a single scene together in this Western. Stewart plays the part of frontiersman Linus Rawlings during "The Rivers" segment directed by Henry Hathaway, and Fonda starred as buffalo hunter Jethro Stuart during "The Railroad" portion directed by George Marshall. Not only were Stewart and Fonda separated entirely from one another during production, but they each appear at different points in the film working under different directors (neither one of them John Ford). Although James Stewart and Henry Fonda rarely appeared on the big screen together, their shared experience, common interests, and life-long careers in Hollywood were enough to hold these two together as the best of friends.

