The Big Picture Jimmy Stewart and José Ferrer collaborated on a jazz record in college.

Jimmy Stewart got his start in musicals.

Stewart and Ferrer reinvented their images later in their careers.

Renowned for his intrinsic ability to play morally righteous characters, Jimmy Stewart was one of the greatest movie stars of the “Golden Age of Hollywood.” While he often worked with filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock and Anthony Mann who crafted challenging material, Stewart’s inherent reliability ensured him a loyal audience among American cinephiles. Stewart would ultimately become associated with the Western genre thanks to his performances as iconic gunslingers, but his early work was dominated by light comedies and romantic melodramas. Stewart's talents, however, weren't limited to acting. Stewart and fellow Academy Award winner José Ferrer performed a hit record together when they were in college.

Jimmy Stewart and José Ferrer Were in a Band Together

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prior to his series of breakout roles in some of the best movies of the 1930s, Stewart attended Princeton University in New Jersey studying acting. Although his intent was to make it on both the stage and screen, Stewart harbored an interest in performing vintage jazz music. One year behind him was Ferrer, who was studying architecture with a side interest in acting. However, Ferrer was also a songwriter who led the small band “the Pied Pipers” alongside his bandmate Syd Wise. Although the Pied Pipers had not broken into the mainstream, the band was successful enough that they traveled to New York City in order to record a new song that Wyse had written.

Wyse’s new single “Love Comes But Once” was a classical love ballad intended to reflect an older generation of jazz music. While he was not actively performing with Ferrer and Wyse at the time, Stewart joined the Pied Pipers as a vocalist at a recording session for their newest record. According to the Pied Pipers’ bandmate, Sherm Totten, the session was recorded at the Standard Sound Recording Corporation in either late 1930 or early 1931. Although Stewart served as the primary vocalist on “Love Comes But Once,” the other side of the record included a rendition of the classic jazz standard “Sweet Georgia Brown” that was sung by Ferrer. The record had originally been written by Kenneth Casey in 1925, with a composition by Ben Bernie and Maceo Pinkard.

Although the song serves as a great unification of two very different artists, “Love Comes But Once” would be the last musical collaboration between Stewart and Ferrer. Stewart would later attain some notoriety as an artist when his subsequent performance of “Day After Day,” (originally recorded for a Princeton University’s production of “Spanish Blades,”) served as a more concrete example of his skills as a vocalist. While the notion of an established musician becoming an actor is hardly unheard of, Stewart’s musical ambitions never went beyond a few passing experiments prior to his breakthrough in Hollywood.

Jimmy Stewart Got His Start in Musicals

Close

While he never earned a significant following as a solo artist, Stewart earned many of his earliest roles in classic Hollywood musicals. Following his debut on Broadway in the 1932 play Carry Nation, Stewart appeared in the Western musical Along Came Marie alongside Jeanette MacDonald and the MGM technicolor musical Born To Dance alongside Eleanor Powell. While neither film is necessarily ranked among his best work, they indicated that the warm, effervescent persona that Stewart had crafted on stage could be translated to the big screen. The roles were significant enough that Stewart’s skills caught the attention of filmmakers like Frank Capra.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Capra gave Stewart his breakout role in the 1938 romantic comedy You Can’t Take It With You, a critical and commercial smash hit that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. His scene stealing performance as Tony Kirby was met with strong praise, paving the way for future collaborations with Capra on Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and It’s a Wonderful Life. Although he temporarily left Hollywood in order to serve in the United States military, Stewart appeared in two hit musicals in 1941. His strong singing skills were on display in George Marshall’s comic romp Pot ‘O Gold and the biographical musical Ziegfeld Girl.

José Ferrer Was an Icon of the Screen and Stage

Image via Universal Studios

While Stewart would primarily become known for his acting skills, Ferrer earned fame for both his cinematic and stage efforts. Following his stint with the Pied Pipers, Ferrer took an active role on Broadway, appearing in many acclaimed productions of Shakespeare plays and classic musicals. While he earned accolades for many of these works, Ferrer’s career hit his peak when he starred as the titular romantic hero in the stage production of Cyrano de Bergerac. He made Academy Award history in 1950 when his performance in the film adaptation of the same name earned him the Oscar for Best Actor, becoming the first Latino star to win the prize.

Ferrer’s Oscar win turned him into one of the most bankable stars in the industry, leading him to a lengthy career that spanned almost six decades. Although his past with the Pied Pipers was largely forgotten due to the success of his film roles, Ferrer returned to the musical genre in 1955 with Stanley Donan’s biographical musical Deep in My Heart. Based on Elliott Arnold's popular 1949 biography of the same name, Deep in My Heart starred Ferrer as the legendary composer Sigmund Romberg, whose most famous works included The Student Prince, The Desert Song, and The New Moon. It served as a reminder of Ferrer’s inherent musical abilities and was subsequently hailed as one of the best musicals of the 1950s.

Stewart and Ferrers’ careers mirror each other in several ways. Both actors sought to reinvent their image in the latter half of their careers by taking on slightly edgier roles, shedding the “nice guy” personas that they had finely crafted. While Stewart’s dark side was evident in his grittier collaborations with Hitchcock and Mann, Ferrer gave a memorable performance as Emperor Shaddam IV in David Lynch’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert science fiction novel Dune, which subsequently became a cult classic.