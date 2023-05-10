There’s no Old Hollywood movie star that epitomized human goodness more so than Jimmy Stewart. Whether he’s playing a sensitive cowboy in Destry Rides Again, an earnest politician in Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, a town’s most generous working man in It’s A Wonderful Life, or the protagonist in various Alfred Hitchcock thrillers, Stewart has a fresh-faced naturalism and inherent empathetic quality that makes him instantly likable in any of his most iconic roles. Stewart’s talents were not overlooked by the Academy Awards, as he took home the Best Actor prize for his hilarious performance in the classic screwball comedy The Philadelphia Story. While it's a funny role in a rewatchable classic, Stewart actually deserved to win the trophy for another film he did the same year. The Mortal Storm was an unflinchingly realistic depiction of fascism, radicalization, and xenophobia that was so prophetic that it created actual blowback from the Nazi Party of Adolf Hitler; released in 1940, The Mortal Storm served as a warning to Americans before the country’s involvement in World War II a year later.

What Is 'The Mortal Storm' About?

Set in the 1930s in a small community near the Austrian border of Germany, The Mortal Storm follows the difficulties that Professor Victor Roth (Frank Morgan) and his daughter Freya (Margaret Sullavan) face during the immediate aftermath of Hitler’s election as chancellor. Roth is described as a “non-Aryan,” and considering the film’s release during a relatively restrictive period in the Hollywood rating system, there’s some surprisingly discreet terminology used to refer to the racial and ethnic slurs.

Freya worries about the future of other non-Aryans, free thought leaders, and pacifists as Germany evolves, but she’s also a young woman whose hand in marriage is sought by several young bachelors. She receives simultaneous romantic invitations from two men who couldn’t be any more different; Martin (played by Stewart) is a well-educated bookworm and star pupil of her father’s, as well as the young radical Fritz Marberg (Robert Young), who wholeheartedly supports Hitler’s platform, vie for her affection. What follows is a shocking, often disturbing analysis of a society’s ethics collapsing.

'The Mortal Storm' Is a Brave Story

The film itself was discussing events that were within the recent past, and it wasn’t using the guise of metaphors or stand-ins to discuss its associations; Hitler, Germany, the Nazi movement, and several recent events in world politics are called out specifically. This was virtually unheard of at the time and mirrors the sort of “political issue” films that would become so dominant in the most recent awards races. Stewart puts a human face on the terror that was so ever-present at the time of its release; he leads his fellow students in a joyous celebration of Roth’s birthday, only to see his mentor’s spirits diminish immediately when the election results are revealed by the family’s maid. Stewart instantly shows an empathy and concern for others, but it’s clear to the viewer that his strong beliefs on tolerance and free speech place a target on his back as well. Beyond Stewart’s inherent brilliance, this was a performance of great importance for Americans to see; perhaps they couldn’t see in-depth news coverage of what German communities were facing at the time, but seeing a Hollywood star in the role called attention to the issues.

It doesn’t take long for Martin’s empathy and idealism to place him in danger. When attending a dinner with Roth and his entire family, the kindly professor is heckled and teased by a few other guests that yell ethnic slurs and insults to his face. Stewart shows the state of danger that they’re all in when the jeers turn into threats, and Martin boldly steps up to stop the bullies from engaging in violence. His defense of the family is unfortunately the point where he’s forced to make an ultimatum; Fritz, who he’s maintained a healthy relationship with despite their mutual interest in Freya, urges him to join the Nazi party or face the wrath of his gang. There’s a heartbreaking realization that is felt as soon as the threat is uttered; informed viewers know that someone who constitutes bravery as often as Stewart is not going to bow down to hate speech.

Stewart deserved award-season attention for showing what bravery looked like during a time when his performance needed to be seen. Martin doesn’t just stand up in public to call out the growing radicalization of his peers; he risks missing his family’s attempt to seek shelter in Austria by helping the Roth family in their escape. While Roth’s non-Aryan heritage gives him no disguise as their wholesome community descends on itself, Martin’s pacifism is just as well-known after he speaks out among his fellow scholars with an eloquent, impassioned ethical reason to oppose Hitler’s movement. His performance becomes even more heartbreaking towards the end when Freya’s life is taken during their escape, and Martin watches all of his romantic notions disappear. The Mortal Storm didn’t provide a “Hollywood ending,” and it didn’t even have the bittersweet nature of Casablanca. It’s a grim, senseless tragedy that sadly mirrored reality.

The Actual Controversy Surrounding 'The Mortal Storm'

The Mortal Storm was a box office failure at the time of its release, as audiences and critics didn’t find the material relevant until its importance became undeniable a year later. In reaction to its release, Hitler's propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels severed all connections with MGM and banned the studio’s entire filmography from all of Germany’s territories. While the film’s controversial opening buried its value for many decades, recent retrospective showings on Turner Classic Movies have helped raise awareness about its strengths.

Jimmy Stewart has many great performances, but few are quite as timely and relevant as The Mortal Storm. Given everything that has transpired in recent headlines, stories about standing up to hate speech are more important than ever before. Film fans will want to watch an underrated masterpiece, but The Mortal Storm deserves more attention from general audiences as a reminder of what happens when the loudest voices in the room are the most hateful.