While it’s pretty common to keep an onset physician handy when filming as a slight cold from a star could lead to millions of dollars worth of delays, in the case of Frank Capra’s 1939 classic, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, screen legend Jimmy Stewart actually hired a doctor to make him sound sick rather than the other way around. The scene for which Stewart required this type of “medical care” should be obvious to fans of the film, which is about one goodhearted man’s triumph over mass political corruption as he becomes a senator in spite of his corrupt sponsor’s intentions to make him his subordinate.

The film is best known for its climax, spoofed countless times in popular culture, in which Stewart’s Jeff Smith (the newly appointed senator in question) leads the one-man charge on a more than 25-hour filibuster to expose the sponsor of his sponsors (Jim Taylor and Joe Paine, played by Edward Arnold and Claude Rains, respectively) scheme to swindle money out of a dam-building appropriations bill that Smith wants to use to fund a national boys’ camp. A filibuster for those who haven’t gone to law school or watched enough courtroom dramas, is a method of delaying the passing of legislation through speech. So long as the initiator of the filibuster is still talking, no one else is permitted to interrupt them, hence the importance of Smith’s more than 25-hour rant.

Why Did Jimmy Stewart Need a Doctor for ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’?

The final speech unloaded by Jimmy Stewart in the role of Smith is one of the most rousing performances ever caught on screen as Stewart effectively convinces the audience that he’s been on his feet for over a day with just one look at his shaggy demeanor. This came about prior to the days of method acting, so thankfully Stewart never tried to pull a Dustin Hoffman on the set of Marathon Man. However, according to Frank Capra, his original performance was lacking. This Capra fellow was the same man whose previous It Happened One Night became the first film to sweep the Academy Awards, so it’s safe to assume that he knew what he was talking about.

In film historian Roy Pickard’s book Jimmy Stewart: A Life in Film, it is claimed that Smith’s iconic closing lone of the filibuster (“You think I’m licked. Well, I’m not licked. I’m going to stay right here and fight for this lost cause. Somebody will listen to me.”) was thought by Capra to sound too much like “an actor trying to put on a voice with a rasp.” Convinced, Stewart immediately found a doctor and requested he make him sick. Flabbergasted by the future Hollywood star’s request, the doctor replied that it took him 25 years to learn how to prevent people from getting soar throats. However, he took up the challenge with pride, feeding Stewart mercury dichloride in order to bless him with the perfect rasp that allowed him to deliver one of film history’s most enduring performances. For any readers looking to make it big on their microbudget film, this method is highly inadvisable.

What Is ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ About?

But success is success and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington was an outstanding victory at both the box office and the year’s Academy Awards, nominated for 11 but only taking home one for Best Writing, Original Story. At least that one win was wildly deserved as it established a theme that Capra would later revisit in It’s a Wonderful Life. People forget how dark Capra’s masterpiece really is, but at their core, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and It’s a Wonderful Life share strong thematic similarities, mainly in regard to an individual’s ability to change a community for the better, so long as they’re willing. Of course, this altruism comes with a cost.

It’s a Wonderful Life’s George Bailey is repeatedly crushed under the titanic weight of capitalism as he’s consistently forced to give up on his dream of traveling the world in favor of his business and the people who need him. Mr. Smith deals with something similar in the form of widespread political corruption that spreads in every direction, the likes of which he can’t necessarily try and stop only set an example against. Everyone in the film outside of Stewart and his posse of Boy Rangers are up to their teeth in corruption, something that they may not be directly responsible for, but something that their silence directly supports. This is why the film’s significance lies in a speech running over a day long. It’s the common person speaking out against the invisible tyranny around them, regardless of the scrutiny his image is sure to fall under afterward.

The Frank Capra Classic Made Jimmy Stewart a Star

Jimmy Stewart’s breakthrough role came from Frank Capra’s own You Can’t Take It with You, another of the director’s many classics responsible for bagging him his fourth and fifth Academy Award (for Outstanding Production, now known as Best Picture, and Best Director). However, if you look at the poster for Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, you’ll notice that it’s his co-star Jean Arthur who gets first billing, as Stewart wasn’t as well known at the time. It was Mr. Smith Goes to Washington that earned Stewart his first of five Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and showed the world how much he’d matured as a performer. He would go on to win the year later for The Philadelphia Story (one of the most acclaimed rom-coms of all time) but it’s safe to say that without Capra, Stewart’s legacy would look a lot less wholesome.

From Mr. Smith and on, Capra became the only director able to make a Golden Age-era screwball comedy that doesn’t mask society’s injustices but embraces them. Halfway through the film in a conversation with Jean Arthur’s Clarissa, Smith professes that “Liberty’s too precious a thing to be buried in books, Miss Saunders. Men should hold it up in front of them every single day of their lives and say: I’m free to think and to speak. My ancestors couldn’t, I can, and my children will. Boys ought to grow up remembering that.” It’s a sentiment as motivating as Smith’s final speech to the Senate, but one that reveals both Capra and Stewart’s ethos in regard to humanity. Even if the powers that be within our governments attempt to suppress the common person for the sake of their own personal gain, it’s that same aptitude for liberty and speech that allows anyone to triumph.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington might be an indictment of mass political corruption, but it’s just as much a celebration of democracy and American legislature, the likes of which, if exploited properly, allows that wiggle room for equality to be achieved. Both Capra and Stewart paused their lucrative careers in Hollywood in order to assist the war effort against Nazi Germany, showing that they lived by the values they preached in their collaborations. The New Hollywood movement, the Cold War, and the Vietnam War saw that individualistic American idealism fades over time, yet even in today’s era, Capra and Stewart’s message prevails, even if the raspy passion with which it was delivered was in fact medically induced.