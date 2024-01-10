The Big Picture Rose-Marie is a must-watch musical Western film featuring an early Jimmy Stewart performance and a captivating storyline filled with secrets.

The lead characters, played by Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy, were in a secret "marriage" relationship that was hidden from the public.

An extra named Robert Miller-Barr, who had a criminal past, was part of the film and was eventually caught by authorities while filming in Lake Tahoe.

Have you ever heard of the musical Western that was hiding a real-life killer? Well, if you haven't seen Rose-Marie, one of Jimmy Stewart's earliest film performances (and his very first Western), then you've got to check this one out. Secrets abound in Rose-Marie, both on and off camera. It's amazing the truth didn't come out sooner. Filmed in Lake Tahoe, this musical Western boasted an extra who went by the name Robert Miller, but it turns out that was only partially true. But before we get there, we need to address the other Rose-Marie elephants in the room...

Rose-Marie An incognito opera singer falls for a policeman who has been assigned to track down her fugitive brother. Release Date January 31, 1936 Director W.S. Van Dyke Cast Jeanette MacDonald , Nelson Eddy , Reginald Owen , Allan Jones Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Musical Genres Musical , Adventure , Drama Writers Frances Goodrich , Albert Hackett , Alice D.G. Miller

The Musical Western 'Rose-Marie' Has Many Secrets

If you haven't seen Rose-Marie, then you ought to give this black-and-white musical Western a shot. Not to be confused with the later 1954 color version, the original Rose-Marie is based on a 1924 musical of the same name and features Jeanette MacDonald (San Francisco), Nelson Eddy (The Phantom of the Opera), Reginald Owen (A Christmas Carol), and James Stewart himself. Stewart isn't the lead here, but rather plays John "Jack" Flower, the lost brother of MacDonald's Marie de Flor, an opera singer trying desperately to protect her brother. Of course, Eddy's character, a Mountie named Sergeant Bruce, is sent to find Jack and bring him to justice, and the tension is unmistakable.

As Rose-Marie continues, Bruce and Marie (who hides her identity by calling herself Rose, hence the title) play one another to try to get to Jack first, and although Bruce gets his man in the end, he gets his woman too. Rose-Marie was the second of eight musicals that MacDonald and Eddy starred in together, as they were in a secret and unofficial "marriage" relationship. According to an excerpt from film historian Sharon Rich in the book Sweethearts: The Timeless Love Affair - On-screen and Off - Between Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy (which was named after the film Sweethearts, which the pair also starred in together), "they performed a sentimental wedding ceremony" at Lake Tahoe where they first exchanged their vows while filming Rose-Marie, despite being publicly and legally married to other people.

But that wasn't the only big secret that the Rose-Marie set kept to itself, at least at first. The film's plot, which centers around impossible secrets, also alludes to the hidden life of one of the film's extras. Just as Jack, a criminal and a murderer on the run from the Mounties, attempted to hide from his past crimes, so too did film extra Robert Miller-Barr, who himself was on the run from the law. Ironically, he was also Canadian, and his story ended not unlike Jack Flower's in the film.

'Rose-Marie' Extra Robert Miller-Barr Was a Criminal on the Run

According to a 1936 issue of The Spokesman-Review, Robert Miller-Barr (credited as Robert Barr Miller in the film) was involved in the death of a peace officer in northern California before fleeing to the City of Angels. Of course, Rose-Marie filmed at Lake Tahoe (which itself lies in north-central California, resting on the Nevada border), and that's where Barr was eventually caught by the authorities. Turns out, the criminal hadn't quite covered his tracks and was eventually taken in by Sheriff Chandler, who took Barr to Folsom State Prison for "safe-keeping" after his partner in crime, Clyde Johnson, had previously been broken out of prison and lynched.

"With all the forces of the law looking for that bozo, what do you think he was doing?" Chandler said, "Working in pictures, he told me. He appears in eight scenes in the film. The supreme insult is he was on the payroll under the name of Robert Miller. I asked him why he used that, as we were looking for him under that name, too." Turns out, Barr had forgotten that he'd used that pseudonym before, and that's what ultimately led to his capture. Ironically, Jimmy Stewart's Jack Flower did a much better job of hiding out in the film than Barr did hiding out with it.

But that's not all we know about Robert Miller-Barr. According to a short biography posted on IMDb, written by none other than Supernatural actor and film historian Jim Beaver, we learn that the one-time extra was "sentenced to life in prison and incarcerated first at Folsom prison and later at San Quentin." Though, that didn't quite stick, either. Barr was reportedly paroled eight years later and sent back to his homeland of Canada, where he lived out the rest of his days in obscurity. Just like Jimmy Stewart's character at the end of Rose-Marie, he was never heard from again once the law was done with him, and in this case, that's probably a good thing.

