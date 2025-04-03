Jimmy Stewart is the kind of actor who made standing up for what’s right feel like the obvious choice. He built his legacy by playing ordinary men who, even when knocked down by life’s hardships, always managed to get back up. He is memorable for playing characters who choose integrity in their humility. Whether in It’s a Wonderful Life or Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, his characters are champions of justice for the ordinary man. Sometimes, he flipped this script with movies like Bend of the River. But one of his best movies captures his iconic portrayal better than any other. The 1965 Civil War drama Shenandoah, with a pristine 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, is one of his best movies and gives us one of Stewart's most nuanced portrayals.

Although it is a war film with combat sequences, Shenandoah is less about battlefields and more about a family fighting to stay out of war altogether — even as they find themselves caught in its crosshairs. Over six decades, Shenandoah's anti-war grit hasn’t lost its bite. Its exploration of family bonds, cracked faith, and the futility of neutrality when everything’s burning around you is urgently relevant today, especially when you scroll through the headlines.

Jimmy Stewart's Quiet Fury in 'Shenandoah' Is a Masterclass in Moral Complexity

Jimmy Stewart stars as Charlie Anderson, a Virginia widower still mourning his wife even as he tills his expansive farm with his seven children—six sons and a daughter (Katharine Ross in her film debut). Three years into the Civil War, gunshots sound nearer and nearer to his farm, but Charlie Anderson remains unbothered, even as his children begin to express concern that they need to join the Confederates to protect Virginia. When recruiters from the Confederates visit him, Charlie Anderson tells them that he plows his land with his children without the need for slaves, so he owes nothing to their cause. The Union soldiers visit as well, and he delivers the same message: his children do not belong to the state. He then ends up fighting them when they try to capture his livestock by force, in one of Stewart’s most physically raw scenes — a chaotic, dusty melee of a brawl.

Stewart's Charlie Anderson is a man of principle but not politics — his loyalty is to his family, not to any flag. But Shenandoah doesn't let him stay neutral for long. When his youngest son, Boy (Phillip Alford), is mistaken for a Confederate soldier and captured, Anderson is forced to undertake the agonizing task of finding him. It's in this shift that Stewart truly shines. He delivers a revealing performance in which he lets go of his trademark folksy charm to embody a man hardened by loss but motivated to achieve his goal because of the love he has for his family. In a scene in which he defiantly waylays the gun-wielding Union soldiers, Stewart gives us a man broken by the war’s personal toll, whose very vulnerability has made him fearless. Anderson, much like the movie itself, cares less about Confederate gray or Union blue; his only uniform is dirt-stained desperation for his family's safety.

A WWII veteran himself, Stewart's portrayal benefits from a lived-in authenticity. When he delivers the line “soldiers just wanna go home,” it's with conviction and not just a reading from the script. He is at his most human onscreen: flawed, furious, but not yet out. He delivers an authenticity that has led to notable figures like Steven Spielberg naming him as among the best actors of all time.

'Shenandoah's Message Is That War Devours Everyone