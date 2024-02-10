The Big Picture The Naked Spur , a Western film starring Jimmy Stewart, took a different approach to the genre by exploring deeper and darker themes.

The film follows a bounty hunter seeking justice for a U.S. Marshal's murder, but is joined by two untrustworthy companions who complicate the mission.

The antagonist, played by Robert Ryan, manipulates the characters and forces our hero to question his pursuit of justice, resulting in a tense and morally complex storyline.

It's not often that Westerns make any serious waves at the Academy Awards. Only three times has the genre ever been honored for Best Picture, and there was a good 60-year difference between the first two. But in 1953, a horse opera starring Jimmy Stewart exceeded expectations everywhere and was quickly nominated for Best Writing, Story, and Screenplay at the Oscars. The third collaboration between Stewart and director Anthony Mann, The Naked Spur took a different approach to the American frontier, pushing Stewart (and in turn the whole genre) to deeper and darker themes.

The Naked Spur A bounty hunter trying to bring a murderer to justice is forced to accept the help of two less-than-trustworthy strangers. Release Date February 1, 1953 Director Anthony Mann Cast James Stewart , Janet Leigh , Robert Ryan , Millard Mitchell Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Western Writers Sam Rolfe , Harold Jack Bloom

What Is 'The Naked Spur' About?

The Naked Spur follows bounty hunter Howard Kemp (Jimmy Stewart) as he searches desperately for an outlaw named Ben Vandergroat (Robert Ryan), who had previously killed a U.S. Marshal in Kansas. But Kemp isn't alone. He's soon joined by a local man named Jesse Tate (Millard Mitchell) and an unhinged, ex-Cavalry officer named Roy Anderson (Ralph Meeker), who each want a piece of the bounty for themselves. Along with his companions, Kemp finds Vandergroat hiding out with a young woman named Lina Patch (Janet Leigh), whose father was a friend of the criminal. In fact, Lina thinks Vandergroat has been falsely accused, leading to some high tensions as the fivesome travel across the Rocky Mountains to collect the hefty reward on the murderer's head. Naturally, sparks start to fly between Kemp and Lina along the way.

But Robert Ryan is a master manipulator in this motion picture, and quickly turns Stewart, Meeker, and Mitchell on each other. He even manages to turn Mitchell's character to his side entirely for a time, which ends up contributing to Lina's eventual realization that Ryan's Vandergroat is nothing but a dirty, rotten scoundrel after all. The way that the antagonist picks at our hero's brain here — not unlike the relationship between the two leads in 3:10 to Yuma — really makes this a darker Western than most, especially in the time it was made. Vandergroat can wiggle so deep into Kemp's head that, despite his single-mindedness, he wrestles deeply and morally with his pursuit of the man and the lengths he might go. After all, he only wants the money offered for the outlaw (dead or alive) so he can buy back the homestead he lost in the Civil War when his morally bankrupt fiancé went and sold it out from under him.

Of course, The Naked Spur only works because it sticks the landing, though we won't spoil that for you here. Let's just say Stewart gives a deliciously unbalanced performance that dares to rival his most famous work from It's A Wonderful Life. Another component that lends itself well to this Western thriller is the remote mountainous landscape. While most Westerns at the time often settled in desert climates like Monument Valley (hello, John Ford), director Anthony Man wanted a more claustrophobic feel, and that meant the forested mountains of Colorado. "I never understood why almost all westerns are shot in desert landscapes," Mann once admitted. "I wanted to show the mountains, the waterfalls, the forested areas, the snowy summits — in short to rediscover the whole Daniel Boone atmosphere: the characters emerge more fully from such an environment." It certainly made The Naked Spur a more powerful picture.

'The Naked Spur' Is One of Jimmy Stewart's Best Movies

These days, it can sometimes be hard for film critics and audiences to agree on what they consider to be an exceptional film. But back in 1953, both groups of moviegoers agreed that The Naked Spur was a hit, and there wasn't really any dispute. Jimmy Stewart himself is electric in this movie, and the unique story makes for some pretty fascinating and sticky situations between the five leads. Years later, modern critics agreed, with Empire noting that the Anthony Mann-directed Western was "a masterpiece that’s too easy to take for granted."

To add to the film's ever-growing praise, it has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is quite rare (though not unheard of for Stewart/Mann Westerns). Based on twenty separate critical reviews, The Naked Spur was certified fresh with the type of score that all actors and filmmakers hope to earn. The film's audience score is also impressive (especially given that it's based on over 1,000 different reviews) with a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7.3 on IMDb. That's not to mention other cinephile resources like Letterboxd. It's not hard to see why The Naked Spur would do so well though. The Western's tight plot, claustrophobic atmosphere (despite its outdoor setting), and dark, psychological themes set it apart from many of its contemporaries, landing it a coveted Best Screenplay nomination at the Oscars.

But despite Sam Rolfe and Harold Jack Bloom's impressive work on the film's screenplay, it was beaten out at the Academy Awards by Titanic. No, not the James Cameron film. This one was directed by Jean Negulesco and was nominated for three separate awards at that year's Oscars, ultimately winning for Best Story and Screenplay. Actually, 1953 was a pretty good year for Westerns at the Oscars. The Alan Ladd classic Shane was nominated for both Best Picture and Best Screenplay, though sadly lost out on both fronts to From Here To Eternity. Additionally, the Louis L'Amour-penned Hondo earned a Best Motion Picture Story nomination, though it was eventually withdrawn due to other factors and Roman Holiday won out.

Jimmy Stewart and Anthony Mann Are a Perfect Western Duo

But despite being snubbed at the Oscars, The Naked Spur is likely the most underrated of the eight collaborations between James Stewart and director Anthony Mann. The pair would make five total Westerns together during this era, and three other dramas that, frankly, aren't as exciting as their frontier adventures. The first of these was Winchester '73 in 1950, which launched their partnership on the big screen. It received a Best Written American Western award nomination by the WGA, though it didn't win either. No such luck for Stewart and Mann.

But these two didn't give up so easily. In 1952, they reunited for Bend of the River, which feels just like many of those classic Westerns you think of whenever dreaming of the genre. Stewart's character helps aid a band of homesteaders in standard cowboy fashion, but does so in a Western that opened the door for darker stories like The Naked Spur to be told. But after their 1953 psychological Western adventure, Mann and Steward continued on the horse opera train the following year with the Alaska-based feature The Far Country, eventually culminating with their final Western, The Man from Laramie in 1955. The two eventually parted ways after nearly making a sixth Western together, but why Anthony Mann and Jimmy Stewart broke up is a different story.

In 1997, The Naked Spur was selected by the National Film Preservation Board to be inducted into the United States National Film Registry, another impressive honor that most filmmakers can only dream of achieving. Though it didn't quite make it at the Academy Awards, this thrilling Western suspense picture found its place later on in life. Even though it took a few decades, The Naked Spur finally found the recognition it was looking for as an impressive motion picture, one that shouldn't be slept on. Stewart and Mann's first collaboration, Winchester '73, was likewise inducted into the National Film Registry in 2015.

