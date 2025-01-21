Before World War II, Jimmy Stewart embodied the idyllic American in classics like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and The Philadelphia Story. After the war, when the legendary actor served as a combat pilot, Stewart's films began to reflect the authentic, downbeat portrait of America following the global conflict. While It's a Wonderful Life was the first film to subvert his wholehearted screen persona in a brooding morality fable, it wasn't until Stewart went to the Old West that audiences realized how mean and unscrupulous Stewart could be.

When director Anthony Mann first got his hands on Stewart, not only did they develop a prolific partnership through the 1950s, but he also tapped into the earnest everyman's lingering post-war trauma. Winchester '73, the first collaboration between Stewart and Mann, and a foundational modern Western, blended film noir with a Western backdrop while examining the nation's aimless drift toward violence.

WWII Had a Big Impact on Jimmy Stewart's Career

Image via Universal Pictures

While American culture, culminating in the boom in suburban, white picket fence residency in the '50s, presented itself as a utopia following the war, the trauma of combat and bloodshed simmered beneath the surface. Even though America and the Allied nations were declared "victorious" in the conflict, war atrocities against civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki were unshakable. The dark, seedy underbelly of American life served as the basis for film noir, which saw a surge in popularity following the war. The shadowy imagery, inscrutable plots and character motivations, and unlawful behavior by everyday people evoked a nation reeling from the malaise of war.

The horrors of war were such a psychological burden to Jimmy Stewart that his aptitude for playing the wholesome, plucky do-gooders in Frank Capra movies was in jeopardy upon returning to the home front. According to Ben Mankiewicz of Turner Classic Movies, Winchester '73 saved Stewart's career after a string of flops since his return to acting. More than his star credibility, the Anthony Mann film was an essential turning point in his career, as it satisfied his urge to pursue darker material. "If I hadn’t starred in and done Westerns, I don’t think I would’ve made it," Stewart once stated. The film follows a cowboy, Lin McAdam (Stewart), who wins the coveted titular rifle in a shooting contest. Upon being stolen by a group of bandits, Lin embarks on an obsessive quest to retrieve the gun, which lands in the hands of various groups of people in the Old West.

'Winchester '73' Examines the West Through a Film Noir Lens