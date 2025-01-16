If there is one Duggar who is always telling her truth, that is the Counting On alum Jinger Duggar Vuolo. Recently, the former TLC reality TV star and author spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her new book, People Pleaser, where she wrote about breaking free from expectations and growing up in an IBLP cult. She also gave an update on her relationship with her estranged parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and disgraced older brother Josh Duggar during the interview. Although things seem to be going well with her parents, their relationship is still strained. Meanwhile, her relationship with Josh looks non-existent.

Growing up in a religious and “cult-like” family sometimes would result in becoming estranged from your parents, which is also the case for Jinger. However, writing books about your upbringing, like Jinger’s new book People Pleaser, could also do more harm than good to close relationships, which is what Jinger experienced following the release of her book with her parents and some of her Duggar siblings. When asked about her parents, she said, “It’s complicated. There are definitely difficulties, things that we don’t see eye-to-eye on.”

Although there is still some tension between Jinger and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, there is still love between them. In her interview, she said that she tries to look past the differences she has with her family. “I think that almost any family will have places where they disagree on things,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I have nothing but love for them.”