19 Kids and Counting alum Jinger Duggar is opening up about her family’s ties to the Christian fundamentalist organization, Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). The former reality star wants to share her experience of growing up in a strict religious environment, with her former church’s rules controlling nearly everything in her life. One of these rules included dressing modestly and wearing long swim skirts in the water, which meant that Jinger never learned how to swim properly.

While talking to PEOPLE about her latest book, People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations, Jinger confessed how embarrassed she was to realize that she couldn’t swim. According to the reality star, she developed a fear of water as a result of the constricting clothing that she was forced to wear as a child. However, after marrying Jeremy Vuolo and moving to L.A. with him, Jinger decided to overcome her fear.

The Counting On star asked a close friend from Hawaii to help her. She recalls being pregnant with her daughter, Evangeline Vuolo at the time. However, that didn’t stop Jinger from learning the basics. The reality star admitted that her progress was slow, but she didn’t give up. “One day it clicked and it was amazing,” she revealed. Jinger was proud to share that she can now jump in her deep pool and swim. However, she admitted that she is still not completely comfortable in the water and wouldn’t trust herself to swim alone or let her daughters in with no one else around.

Jinger Duggar’s Has More to Say About Her Former Church