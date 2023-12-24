The Big Picture Arnold Schwarzenegger's role in Jingle All the Way showcased his comedic side and endeared him to younger viewers.

The film carries a message about the commercialization of the holiday season, but is ironically filled with product placements.

The script for Jingle All the Way was accused of plagiarism, leading to a lawsuit and damages awarded to the original writer.

Unlike many of his “action star” contemporaries like Sylvester Stallone and Jean Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger has shown that he is equally as successful in his comedy roles as he is in his action films. While there is certainly a generation of moviegoers that will always associate Schwarzenegger with the intimidating performance that he gave in James Cameron’s first two The Terminator films, Schwarzenegger endeared himself to younger viewers thanks to his roles in many family comedies throughout the 1990s. Although it’s about as different from Predator or Commando as you can get, the 1996 Christmas comedy Jingle all the Way is a favorite for many young viewers. Jingle All the Way may be a film that many households enjoy every holiday season, but the film was initially released to a surprising amount of controversy.

What Is 'Jingle All the Way' About?

In Jingle All The Way, Schwarzenegger sheds his persona as an action star in order to play the put-upon workaholic father Howard Langston. Howard works hard at his job as a mattress salesman, but his dedication to work makes it harder for him to connect with his wife Liz (Rita Wilson) and his young son Jamie (Jake Lloyd in his first major role before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace). Howard makes it his goal to make up for the time he missed during the upcoming holiday season by getting Jamie the present that he wants the most: a “Turbo-Man” action figure that has been flying off the shelves. Unfortunately for Howard, the “Turbo-Man” figures are in such high demand that it becomes nearly impossible to find one in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

What follows is a series of ridiculous scenarios in which Howard goes out of his way to infiltrate illicit “toy selling” rings and search throughout the Mall of America for the enigmatic action figure. Jingle All The Way isn’t necessarily a “classic,” but it's a relatively entertaining family comedy that showed a more endearing side to Schwarzenegger. While many of the heroes that he has played are almost without any faults, Howard is genuinely a caring person who loses track of his priorities. By the end of the film, both Howard and Jamie realize that Christmas is about something more important than just one present. Howard realizes that the effort he put into finding the toy made him a hero in his son’s eyes; Jamie proclaims his father to be his true hero after realizing that the craze about the “Turbo-Man” figure is just a fad that he will eventually forget about as he grows older.

Despite the charms that Jingle All The Way has, there are some more cynical aspects to the film’s story. The film’s message, that commercialization has taken the spirit out of the holiday season, would perhaps be more effective if the film were not littered with so much product placement; scenes of Howard goofing around in the Mall of America are so rife with billboards of leading brands that the film’s message seems entirely incongruous. If the film’s inability to tell a story without product tie-ins wasn’t enough to suggest that it was an entirely cynical effort, the somewhat disheartening story about the film’s creative inception certainly is.

Was 'Jingle All the Way' Plagiarized?

While Jingle All The Way didn’t necessarily impress film critics, scoring some of the worst reviews of Schwarzenegger’s entire career, it did manage to be a moderately successful hit during the 1996 holiday season, earning an impressive sum of nearly $130 million. However, it didn’t appear that all the profits made from the film were made in good faith. A few short years after the film’s release, Murray Hill Publishing sued 20th Century Fox over what they deemed to be a complete work of plagiarism. Murray Hill Publishing alleged that the script for Jingle All The Way was based on a spec screenplay written by high school teacher Brian Webster.

Webster’s screenplay, titled Could This Be Christmas?, had been bought by Murray Hill Publishing and was shopped to several studios. Although 20th Century Fox had passed on purchasing the script, they ended up picking up Jingle All The Way as an entirely different project. According to the lawsuit, Jingle All The Way and Could This Be Christmas? Had scripts that were almost entirely identical — the story, some character names, and even some pieces of dialogue were the exact same. Murray Hill President Bob Laure claimed that Webster’s ideas had been stolen by Jingle All The Way’s screenwriter, Randy Kornfield, who had previously worked as a script reader for 20th Century Fox.

A 2001 court decision ruled in Webster’s favor. Fox was ordered to pay Murray Hill a total of $19 million (including $15 million in damages), with a portion of the winnings handed down to Webster. 20th Century Fox appealed the decision, and in 2004, the damages were lowered to $1.5 million. The decision was based on the fact that 20th Century Fox had acquired the rights to Jingle All The Way before ever reviewing Could This Be Christmas?, and thus would not have known that the idea was stolen. Regardless, it does make it more difficult to reconsider Jingle All The Way given the shady details about its inception.

One wonders if the screenplay for Could This Be Christmas? would have resulted in a better movie than Jingle All The Way. Even if the dialogue and story were deemed to be the same, Jingle All The Way’s issues never had to do with its concept, but its execution. Webster’s original idea is a promising one, and could have resulted in a genuine holiday classic if the film itself had taken a more careful approach to the subject. Ironically, the heart of Jingle All The Way became lost when the film started focusing on things other than the relationship between Howard and Jamie. It’s as if the film’s creators didn’t understand the story that they had written, and as it turns out, it wasn’t there in the first place.

Jingle All the Way is available to stream on Disney+.

