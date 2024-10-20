It's turbo time! Get ready for some holiday cheer as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s beloved Christmas classic Jingle All the Way comes to Hulu this November. Jingle All the Way stars Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston, an American workaholic dad (with a suspiciously Austrian accent) who goes on a wild, last-minute hunt to find the season's hottest toy, the Turbo Man action figure, for his son after he forgets to pre-order it. Howard sets out on an epic odyssey to try and salvage Christmas day for his son, Jamie (played by future Star Wars actor Jake Lloyd).

Howard runs into a host of problems throughout the day, starting with his rival, Myron Larabee (played by Sinbad), an equally stressed-out dad and United States Postal Service worker. The two torment each other throughout the course of the day, including fighting inside a shopping mall, a terror threat inside a radio station, and a confrontation in superhero and super villain costumes. Closer to home, Howard also has to deal with his intolerable and cloying neighbor, Ted, played by the iconic Phil Hartman, who steals the entire movie with his trademark wit. Ted has his eye on Howard's wife, played by Rita Wilson, and is determined to show Howard up while providing the best Christmas for his son. Ted even goes as far as bringing in his own reindeer – which are named after himself – leading to one of the best lines in the film when Jamie tells Howard that his mom is "next door petting Ted."

Is 'Jingle All the Way' Worth Watching?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Upon its release, Jingle All the Way received mixed reviews from critics, but over time, it has gained a cult following for its hysterical and prescient take on holiday consumerism and Schwarzenegger’s unexpected comedic chops as a stressed-out dad. The film is also full of hilarious lines – whether intentional or not – like "Put the cookie down!" Schwarzenegger is obviously known for his big action blockbusters like The Terminator and Predator, so it's great to see him switch lanes and take on a full-blown family comedy where he's able to make a fool of himself – and he truly does, numerous times. It's a really enjoyable time if you take the movie for what it is.

So, if you're looking for some nostalgia and holiday fun, mark your calendars for November 1 and add Jingle All the Way to your Hulu watchlist.