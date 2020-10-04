Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle’ Trailer Is Full of Christmas Cheer, Adventure, & a Regal Phylicia Rashad

We may be at the very start of the spooky season, but Netflix is already looking ahead to the holidays with the debut of the Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey official trailer. A feast for the eyes and a shot of warmth for the soul, the Jingle Jangle trailer teases a fun, bright, adventure-filled Christmas tale starring newcomer Madalen Mills, Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Keegan-Michael Key, and Anika Noni Rose.

Written and directed by David E. Talbert (First Sunday, Almost Christmas), Jingle Jangle tells the story of a young girl (Mills) who eagerly helps her grandfather Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker), a whimsical and inventive toymaker, take back a prized invention stolen by Jeronicus’ former apprentice (Key) that could change the Jangle family fortunes for good. The trailer promises a Christmas movie which is as inventive as Jeronicus himself, full of whimsy, wonder, and irrepressible charm that many of us will be in dire need of by the time Jingle Jangle hits Netflix. And if the story doesn’t grab you (although I seriously doubt that will happen), Jingle Jangle will still offer something for you to feast your eyes and ears on. The Netflix original movie will feature new music from John Legend and Philip Lawrence, and also boasts incredible costume design from Michael Wilkinson (Aladdin, Tron: Legacy). What’s not to love?

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on November 13. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what new movies and TV are coming to Netflix in October.

And here is the synopsis for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey:

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.