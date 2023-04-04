The current season of RuPaul's Drag Race may be nearing its conclusion, but there's plenty more drag content approaching for fans to feast upon, as Entertainment Weekly announces six upcoming comedy specials starring Drag Race alumni, including three (and one double!) winners. The six stand-up comedy specials are all set to release between the months of April and June and will be headlined by Darienne Lake, Peppermint, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jinkx Monsoon, Ginger Minj, and Monét X Change, respectively. A collaboration between Comedy Dynamics and Tribeca, each of the upcoming shows will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Vimeo, as well as cable service providers worldwide.

First to be released will be Altered Boy starring Darienne Lake on April 4, as the queen "shares intimate but hilarious anecdotes about her life, from growing up as the middle child in a large Catholic family, to coming out at an early age as a drag queen and finding her chosen family, life purpose through humor, and self-revelation." Lake first came to audiences' attentions in 2014 during Season 6 of the 24-time Emmy winning reality competition.

Following on April 18 will be Drag Race season nine runner-up Peppermint's So-SIGH-ety Effects, which will provide viewers with "a first-hand look at what it's like to be a single Black transgender woman in today's society" as "Peppermint invites you to cry and laugh with and at her as she tells tales of love and heartbreak from the stage to the bathroom stall." On May 2 the Drag Race O.G., season one winner Bebe Zahara Benet, will make her stand-up comedy debut in Africa Is Not A Country, as she "recounts immigrating from West Africa to America through a series of hysterical sketches, unexpected audience interactions, and razor sharp social commentary."

Along With Comedy Specials, The Queens Are Making Their Marks in the Entertainment Industry

Following the recent announcement of their casting in the upcoming fourteenth season of Doctor Who, as well as their highly-praised run in Chicago on Broadway, monsoon season continues as Drag Race's first double winner Jinkx Monsoon will release her special Red Head Redemption on May 16 in a marriage of stand-up comedy and musical numbers.

On May 30, two-time RuPaul's Drag Race All Star Ginger Minj will star in Bless Your Heart, a "hilariously honest musical memoir of her Southern Baptist upbringing" in which she "discusses dysfunctional family etiquette, haunted dolls, and the infamous "Florida Man"". This comes after Minj's recent appearance in last year's Hocus Pocus 2. Rounding out the slate of new specials will be Monét X Change in her stand-up debut, as she stars in Fist of Glory. Releasing on June 13, the special will see X Change take audiences "on a comedic romp about playing the pink Power Ranger in Brooklyn, being inherently "very gay" before coming out" before dazzling "the audience with a live opera performance about fisting."

Alongside the upcoming specials, fans can quench their drag-appetite with the finale of Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race which is set to air April 15 on MTV, while spin-off series Queens of the Universe's second season is slated to debut June 2 on Paramount+. Check out the trailer for Season 15 below: