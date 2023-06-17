Food documentaries have the benefit of universality; even when they're about a cuisine that is incredibly niche, they are accessible to almost everyone. Everybody understands and has a relationship with food, whether or good or bad or a mixture of both. In the artful and delicate Jiro Dreams of Sushi from 2011, directed by David Gelb, food is the lens through which the film explores obsession, family dynamics, the ceaseless desire for perfection, craftsmanship, and the importance of embracing one's culture. The film's subject is one of the world's greatest sushi chefs, Jiro Ono, an eighty-five-year-old (now in 2023, Jiro is ninety-seven years old) artisan who believes in achieving culinary perfection. Jiro's identity is deeply informed by his work. He is a man who has devoted himself greater than himself at the expense of everything and everyone around him.

The film is careful and smart in taking an omniscient and detached perspective, allowing the audience to simultaneously admire Jiro's tenacity and devotion and also call into question the priorities which Jiro has allowed to consume his long and fruitful life. Jiro Dreams of Sushi is a deeply moving experience regardless of whether you think that the degree to which Jiro has made the art of sushi his entire life has been worth it or not.

'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' Is the Story of an Artist, a Chef, and a Father, In That Order

Image via Magnolia Pictures

The film is as much about the process of creating artfully-crafted sushi as it is about those who have devoted their lives to it. It is about combining discipline, intuition, taste, and presentation to create one of the most unique eating experiences in the world. Having received a perfect three-star Michelin rating, Sukiyabashi Jiro is considered to be one of, if not the greatest sushi restaurants in the world. In over a little more than eighty minutes, Jiro Dreams of Sushi takes us on a sensory odyssey that is full of texture and wonder. Jiro's approach to his chosen culinary tradition is a full-body experience, integrating each sense in a unique and interesting way. Whether it's a patient take of Jiro and his chefs massaging an octopus for fifty minutes instead of the standard thirty, or the close examination of each tuna which are neatly displayed in dozens of rows at the weekly market auction, one cannot help but be awestruck and deeply touched at the care with which this food is prepared.

The experience of the customer is paramount, revealing the deep humanity that goes into such a delicate yet arduous tradition. Every aspect of the customer's experience is taken into account. In fact, the process of consumption is compared to that of a three-movement symphony by one of Jiro's greatest supporters, food writer, and critic Masuhiro Yamamoto. Jiro goes as far as to notice whether customers are left-handed or right-handed so that he can serve their utensils on the correct side for them. Jiro has developed ways to cook and preserve rice to make it fuller, softer, and more delicious. As a result, the rice at Sukiyabashi Jiro is unlike that of any other restaurant. Every aspect of the dish is treated with extreme care as Jiro employs the insights of experts in rice, tuna, and eel so that the ingredients used are the freshest and most flavorful.

However, as in any good documentary revolving around extreme success, Jiro Dreams of Sushi examines the toll that Jiro's singular vision and seemingly callous philosophy has taken on those around him. Jiro Ono is undeniably a success by almost any metric, but the film subtly contemplates the dueling conceptions of success, especially when it comes to being a father and the world's preeminent sushi chef. Compromise is inevitable as any child of a genius will tell you. Jiro himself admits to being a neglectful and emotionally unavailable father. However, considering Jiro's own upbringing, having been kicked out of the house to work at age with an absent and alcoholic father, it's understandable that his method of parenting was detached, though still an improvement over his father's. By his own admission and during the early years of his two sons' youth (Yoshikazu and Takashi), Jiro's devotion to his craft caused him to arrive at work before the sun had risen and to return home well after the sun had set, resulting in the two boys asking their mother why a stranger was in the house when their father would occasionally sleep in on a Sunday morning.

The tension between Jiro's obsession and his responsibilities as a parent, though never tackled head-on in the documentary, are palpable in the stern nature of the relationship between Jiro, Yoshikazu, and Takashi. While the two men, two extremely successful sushi chefs in their own right, they have a clear and undying respect for their father and his level of craftsmanship, and there is nevertheless a lack of warmth in their relationship that makes their relationship more of a professional than a paternal one. Consequentially, Yoshikazu and Takashi are two of the most brilliant sushi artists in the world, one who will succeed Jiro after his father's passing, and the other who has gone on to open and maintain a highly successful sushi restaurant. The Ono family has an unmatched legacy that will undoubtedly continue as Yoshikazu and Takashi share their father's deep love of the art of sushi and unmatched work ethics.

'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' Challenges Its Audience to Excellence

Image via Magnolia Pictures

The overall takeaway from Jiro Dreams of Sushi is one that should inspire vigorous living in all who see it. Jiro's adherence to a lifestyle of utter discipline both in consuming and creating sushi is clearly documented here to encourage the viewer to take up a craft or skill and commit significant time and energy to it. As Jiro observes, perfection in its purest form is unattainable, but it is in its pursuit that one finds meaning and satisfaction. The film is so much more about human endurance than it is about sushi or any one skill in particular. There is a fine line between obsession and dedication, and Jiro Ono has walked that line his entire life. For the past 80 years, Jiro has attempted to reinvent himself and this staple of Japanese cuisine. Sushi, though now more common and popular than ever, is seen as a traditional aspect of Japanese cuisine. Jiro has continually reinvented it in ways that only a visual medium could and express, and the film does an excellent job at creating a beautiful and tender portrait of him, his family, and his practice.