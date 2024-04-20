The Big Picture Jiro Dreams of Sushi showcases the life and dedication of sushi master Jiro Ono, embodying the concept of finding joy in everyday tasks.

The documentary delves into family dynamics and cultural traditions within Jiro's sushi restaurant, highlighting the pursuit of mastery and fulfillment.

Jiro's unwavering dedication and passion epitomize the Japanese concept of ikigai, demonstrating the transformative power of pursuing one's passion.

One day, while watching the BBC documentary Planet Earth, director David Gelb had an idea for what he wanted to be his first feature film: a documentary featuring several sushi chefs, showcasing the artistic aspects of the sushi-making process. In 2010, while researching several restaurants for the project, then nicknamed Planet Sushi, he came across a small, 10-seat restaurant that didn't have any entrées or dishes other than sushi located inside a train station. What he found inside completely changed the film he had planned, and instead became Jiro Dreams of Sushi, a heartfelt documentary on the life of then 85-year-old Jiro Ono, a Japanese chef and owner of Sukiyabashi Jiro, the first sushi restaurant in the world to receive three stars from the Michelin Guide.

Regarded as one of the greatest living sushi craftsmen, Jiro Ono is not only credited for creating many of the modern methods used in sushi preparation today, but he also stands as a beacon of passion and purpose in the ruthless world of haute cuisine. His inspiring story also perfectly encapsulates an ancient Japanese concept. What initially appears as just another food documentary, reveals itself to be a lesson on how to achieve true success, one which doesn’t focus solely on the end goal, but on finding joy in everyday tasks.

What Is 'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' About?

In David Gelb's Jiro Dreams of Sushi, we get a glimpse into Jiro’s daily life and the events that shaped him into the successful sushi chef he would become. Having worked since the age of seven to support himself, he began at a local restaurant in his hometown of Tenryū, eventually moving to Tokyo to become an apprentice. Depicted as a man of routine and discipline, Gelb's documentary emphasizes Jiro's passion and dedication to the craft he has devoted his life to.

"Once you decide on your occupation... you must immerse yourself in your work. You have to fall in love with your work. Never complain about your job. You must dedicate your life to mastering your skill. That's the secret of success... and is the key to being regarded honorably."

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi not only serves as a documentary but also a family drama, as it introduces us to Jiro's sons, who followed in their father's footsteps to become sushi chefs themselves. Takashi, Jiro's youngest son, opened his own sushi restaurant after training with his father, while the eldest, Yoshikazu, still works under his father at Sukiyabashi Jiro, adhering to the Japanese tradition of eldest sons inheriting the family business. The documentary delves into themes of cultural and family expectations, dreams, and sacrifice, focusing equally on the renowned octogenarian chef and Yoshizaku.

Gelb captures the inner workings of Jiro's restaurant with palpable respect for the men who work behind the counter, taking the viewer from their seat at the front of the restaurant to where the magic happens: the kitchen. To minimize disturbance to the staff, Gelb single-handedly filmed most of the documentary, accompanied only by a translator. The film includes several shaky shots of cooks' hands or backs, the hum of kitchen equipment, and discussions about the meticulous arrangements for clients who reserved their seats a year in advance. Yet, far from detracting, these elements add to the charm and intimacy of the story, allowing us to witness firsthand the dedication poured into every detail of Jiro's restaurant from Gelb's vantage point in the corner of the kitchen. In addition to its captivating portrayal of Jiro's culinary mastery and familial dynamics, Jiro Dreams of Sushi is an exploration of a man who embodies the concept of ikigai, finding purpose and fulfillment through his lifelong dedication to the art of sushi.

What Does "Ikigai" Mean?

Jiro Ono's life may seem overly repetitive to some. He adheres to a strict routine, heading to work every single day except for national holidays, and meticulously follows the same steps, even down to which door he enters the train from. However, amidst this seemingly monotonous existence, the chef consistently expresses his joy and fulfillment in his work, driven by a constant desire for knowledge and skill improvement. In his relentless pursuit of perfection, Jiro has developed techniques and methods that have influenced sushi masters worldwide. Whether it's instructing his apprentices to massage an octopus for forty minutes instead of thirty all in the pursuit of enhancing flavor, down to the pressure applied to the sushi rice, Jiro's unwavering dedication and passion epitomize the ancient Japanese concept of ikigai.

Although the concept of ikigai has long existed in Japanese culture, it gained prominence after psychologist Mieko Kamiya published her book On the Meaning of Life in 1966, which has never been translated into English. It was only when Héctor Garcia and Francesco Miralles wrote their book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life that the term gained worldwide recognition. Combining the Japanese words "iki" (life) and "kai" (worth or result), ikigai roughly translates to "what makes life worth living," describing the feeling of fulfillment and accomplishment from pursuing one's passions. Though Jiro Ono may use different words, he embodies a person who has found his life's mission, making him a compelling character to watch. In an interview with Independent Lens, David Gelb expressed being moved by Jiro's personal story and philosophy, which made him the perfect subject for his documentary. However, Gelb's personal touch is what makes Jiro Dreams of Sushi the moving documentary it is.

By employing slow and fast camera motion, the audience can perceive the long and arduous process of crafting a single piece of sushi, and then they have the time to slowly enjoy the final product once it reaches the plate. Additionally, the film creates many parallels in sushi-making and music, from the way the food critic Masuhiro Yamamoto describes the flavor of Jiro's sushi, to the use of Phillip Glass' music as a metaphor for Jiro's work, as it builds upon itself and escalates, which in turn enhances the viewing experience. After creating Jiro Dreams of Sushi, David Gelb would go on to create Netflix's first original reality series, Chef's Table. Jiro Ono's story and legacy stand as a motivational testament to the pursuit of passion and its transformative power, demonstrating that true success lies not only in conventional achievements, but also in finding profound joy in one's craft, whatever it may be.

