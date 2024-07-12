The Big Picture Directed by Marc Zammit, Jitters aims to deliver compelling narratives and unforgettable cinematic experiences.

The first images for Jitters reveals a spine-chilling horror movie full of twists and turns.

A release date has not yet been set for the horror feature.

Collider has always been very passionate about horror movies, which means we are always thrilled to announce a new title that immediately becomes a must-watch. Today, Aptitude Films allowed us to reveal a first look at their next movie, Jitters, which recently began production. The movie centers around a detective who is investigating the death of a woman, but ends up discovering a lot more than he bargained for. Judging by the first-look images unveiled below, it looks like a dark and gloomy prison is one of the main locations of Jitters, and within that prison there is a very creepy clown.

Aptitude Films also hinted that Jitters is a spine-chilling thrill ride full of twists, and we're here for it. We all know the potential of clown characters in horror movies—and even in action-adventure stories—and Jitters has the potential to become a title that horror fans think of whenever they think about these types of stories. Last but not least, it's always fun to follow stories that dare us to figure out what's real and what's imaginary, and Jitters will also offer plenty of that to keep our minds busy while watching. The full synopsis also gives a much broader look at what Jitters will deliver to horror fans:

When Detective Collymore, a divorced single father, stumbles upon a disturbing case that involves the death of woman, he refuses to believe that she died of natural cause. Delving deep into the case, he soon discovers someone or something that tips his world on its axis and sends him headlong into the twisted, perilous world of Jitters… Entering the unknown, he’s thrown into a mind-bending journey where reality blurs and nothing is what it seems. In a battle of wills, he must determine what’s real and what’s fantasy and outsmart this malevolent force… but is it real or is it the stuff of nightmares you may never wake up from? This spine-chilling thrill ride is full of intrigue and psychological twists galore, prepare for a fear-filled journey beyond your wildest fears.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Jitters?'