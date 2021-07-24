In celebration of the return of Comic-Con, Mattel has released a new Bad Robot figure, immortalizing the mascot of the production company behind Lost, Westworld, and 10 Cloverfield Lane. The figure is being released as a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive as a collaboration with Bad Robot’s founder, J.J. Abrams, available for pre-order now.

The definition of “SDCC Exclusive” is vague and debatable, considering that this year’s convention is virtual, but all the same, the figure is as high quality as ever. The mischievous metal mascot features twenty-four points of articulation, a diecast metal and plastic body, and a premium finish, and stands at a clean 7.25” tall.

With full articulation as a plastic base to stand on, the friendly neighborhood robot can be posed as one pleases, and even includes a removable panel on the back of its head to reveal the mascot’s true inner workings. The box’s packaging is a throwback to the vintage mail-in advertisements featured in old comics, long before the Internet, and even includes a certificate of authenticity within.

Bad Robot was founded twenty years ago in 2001, by Abrams and Brian Burk, and has since expanded from its start in television into feature films and video games, and even a music label, Loud Robot. The company is responsible for producing Abrams’ Star Trek film trilogy, as well as the last three films in the Mission Impossible franchise. The company also received two Emmy Awards for their work on Lost in 2005, as well as a Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Drama in 2006. Most recently, the company co-produced Lovecraft Country for HBO Max, and is currently producing Lisey’s Story for Apple TV+.

The Bad Robot figure is now available for pre-order on the Mattel Creations website. Purchases are limited to three per buyer, and are expected to ship on or before February of 2022. Check out Abrams' reactions to the news below, as well as some images of the figure.

