Super 8 tends to get lost in the pop culture conversation for an assortment of reasons. It’s the only movie from writer/director J.J. Abrams that isn’t connected to a larger franchise. Every time a new Star Trek or Mission: Impossible movie comes out, people immediately get a new chance to talk about Abrams’ contributions to those franchises. By contrast, there is no 2 Super 2 8 or any other follow-ups to drive the conversation over this 2011 directorial effort from Abrams.

It also doesn’t help that Super 8 ended up being a precursor for a dominant pop culture trend of the late 2010s. Homages to Stephen Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, centered on groups of kids in the 1980s encountering monsters, would become a cottage industry thanks to It and Stranger Things. Super 8 beat them to the punch but still got stuck under their shadows. That’s a crying shame because Super 8 isn’t just a well-crafted blockbuster, it's also the best movie Abrams has ever directed. Within this film, Abrams shows off his potential not just to extend iconic franchises, but to create his own silver screen mythos as well.

RELATED: J.J. Abrams Looks Back on ‘Super 8’, Working With Kids, and Creating a Monstrous Metaphor

The plot of Super 8 is relatively simple. The year is 1979 and a group of kids, including lead character Joe Lamb (Joel Courtney), is out filming a zombie invasion movie with a super 8 camera. A night of fun quickly turns life-changing when a train collides with an oncoming automobile, resulting in a terrible crash. That is...already a pretty traumatizing sight. But as it turns out, the train was also carrying a massive, otherworldly creature. As the alien starts terrorizing the town, imposing government agents storm the location to secure the monster. Brushing up against the wishes of his strict, distant single father, Jackson (Kyle Chandler), Lamb hops on a bike—it wouldn't be an Amblin homage without the bike—and tries to solve the mystery of the monster that came to town.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Like Abrams’ other directorial efforts, Super 8 wears its influences on its sleeve. In the weakest Abrams movies, though, the past overwhelms the present. Think of the reveal in Star Trek Into Darkness that Commander John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) was, in fact, Khan, a concealed twist that only existed to build a Mystery Box rather than impact the characters in the story. The same goes for countless elements in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the trilogy-ender that bent over backward to cram new characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) into hallmarks of older Star Wars lore.

By contrast, Super 8 keeps in line with what Abrams recently told Collider: "Hollywood is a place where it used to be that people would be inspired by something that they would see or an old film or a show or something and think, ‘Oh, here's my response to that.'" Super 8 is made in the mold of classic Amblin films but it isn’t set in those established universes nor does it employ any previously-existing characters. The only details ported over from previously-existing movies are Easter eggs referencing past Abrams projects, like Slusho from Cloverfield or a gas station named Kelvin (the name Abrams has snuck into things dating all the way back to Fringe).

RELATED: Every J.J. Abrams Movie Ranked: The Good, the Bad, and the ‘Rise of Skywalker’

Eschewing explicit connections to the past allows Super 8 to work as a “response” to iconic movies. Super 8 creates characters that can stand on their own two feet rather than just coast on audience familiarity. Having seen Super 8 before any of its inspirations, the rapport between Joe and his adolescent pals, for instance, resonated as entertaining to me simply because of the chemistry of the actors rather than the fact that it echoed older features. That’s a testament to how Super 8 can make influences of the past feel fresh and new.

Image via Paramount

Super 8 is also unique in Abrams' filmography in the way it comments on its influences. This is most explicitly seen in the alien monster at the story's center, never named in the film but nicknamed "Cooper" by the creative team. Abrams uses Cooper to generate memorable sequences, to be sure. But he also uses this beast as a way of representing a broad and simplified interpretation of the director whose fingerprints are all over Super 8: Steven Spielberg. When the monster begins wreaking havoc on the small Ohio town, he’s largely an unseen force. It’s easy to see this iteration of the monster as a reflection of Spielberg’s earliest fare like Duel and Jaws, suspense thrillers stripped down to the bone for maximum efficiency. Once the third act begins, Cooper is revealed to be a more complicated beast, one that suffered extreme cruelty at the hands of humanity. This represents Spielberg’s transition from suspense master to a chronicler of period-era torment, a parallel made extra potent in the way Cooper’s suffering is revealed through black-and-white archival footage. Just as Joe and friends must look to the past to unearth Cooper's backstory, so too did Spielberg find new depth as a filmmaker by telling stories set in bygone eras.

The alien proves a fascinating way of understanding Spielberg’s career beyond the period Super 8 is evoking in its visuals. Now, Spielberg is nobody’s idea of a misunderstood artist, but he is a filmmaker whose legacy is so enormous it can easily be taken for granted. We all know Spielberg is talented, but the parallels between Cooper and Spielberg’s trajectory as a filmmaker allows viewers to remember how Spielberg earned his reputation in the first place. Abrams isn’t just mimicking Spielberg’s trademark camera movements and themes, he’s created a mechanism by which we can appreciate the auteur's finer nuances.

Image via Paramount

Super 8's exploration is enhanced by the decision to make it a significantly smaller-scale production, at least compared to other Abrams directorial efforts. The lavish sets of his Star Wars movies are absent here. Instead, the filmmaker keeps the production close to the ground, in the process rendering every nook and cranny of Lamb’s hometown as discernibly authentic. This ensures that the arrival of an alien monster, the larger-than-life military personnel, and even the train crash seem like an intrusion on everyday life.

The intimate environment elevates every other aspect of the film, from the set-pieces to the performances to the score. Restricting Cooper’s first attack to just a convenience store, for instance, makes the stakes and drama of the scene as immediately palpable as they are captivating. The cast feels equally as relatable, particularly in the performances of Chandler and Elle Fanning. Chandler lends dimensions to what could have been another disapproving father figure in a genre movie while Fanning proves the dynamic performances in later works like 20th Century Women were alive and well in 2011. These engaging performances are punctuated by a stirring score composed by Michael Giacchino. Although he's definitely channeling the kind of music Spielberg regular John Williams produced in the 1980s, Giacchino, like the rest of Super 8, doesn’t just rest on nostalgia. The composer incorporates his trademark penchant for unusual sounds and instrumentation, like the use of a dissonant trombone on the track "Creature Comforts."

Super 8 is a truly exceptional film, but it isn’t devoid of flaws. Most notably, like other 2010s reflections on 1980s culture like Stranger Things or It, Super 8 isn’t interested in interrogating the gender and racial norms of the cinematic era it's homaging. The same amount of people of color and women you’d find in your average 1980s movie from Amblin are maintained here. Even Joe Dante’s Matinee, a homage to 1950s B-movie cinema, integrated an explicit observation on the awfulness of school segregation in its postcard-vision of the past.

Still, by and large, Super 8 succeeds as a thrilling, stirring blockbuster with deeply personal inspirations. Abrams has spent much of his feature film directorial career adapting characters of the past, sometimes to extremely fun results and always with a remarkable eye towards casting. But in Super 8, we see something more intimate and more original than anything else he’s produced as a filmmaker. In creating Super 8 as a love letter to the movies that inspired him, Abrams has made something that will no doubt help inspire a new generation of filmmakers with its sense of wonder and emotional heft.

KEEP READING: J.J. Abrams Reflects on 'Star Wars' and When It's Critical to Have a Plan

Share Share Tweet Email

'Loki' Episode 1 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed Anyone want a Josta cola now?

Read Next