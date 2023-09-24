The Big Picture J.J. Abrams' recent cancelled deal with Warner Bros. calls into question the nature of Abrams' success as a storyteller in Hollywood, despite having multiple hits under his belt.

While Abrams showed marketing prowess with Lost, his lack of commitment to concluding the series exposed his limitations as a storyteller.

Abrams' work on franchises like Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and Star Wars relied heavily on replicating past success and lacked originality, as seen in the disappointing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

There was a brief moment when J.J. Abrams was the King of Hollywood. After essentially creating a new era of blockbuster television with Alias, Felicity, and the unprecedented phenomenon of Lost, Abrams turned his eyes to the film industry. He seemed to have a magic touch that could revive dying franchises; Abrams helped transform the Star Trek and Mission: Impossible sagas into “must-see” properties once more. Yet despite what looked like an unprecedented series of hits, Abrams’ worst habits as a storyteller were exposed, revealing that his talents were limited to those of a hired hand. The recent cancellation of Abrams’ development deal at Warner Bros. calls into question the nature of his success; how involved was Abrams in with the projects that he’s been a part of? Is anyone really excited about a new “J.J. Abrams project” anymore?

J.J. Abrams’ Success Was Never His Own

It’s impossible not to acknowledge that Abrams had a leg up in the industry that helped him on his road to success. Abrams grew up with parents who were already actively involved in the industry, offering him unparalleled insight into the business side of film production. Abrams’ early spec scripts Taking Care Of Business, Regarding Henry, Gone Fishin’, and Forever Young weren’t anything special but represented the sort of appealing “spec ideas” that could easily help a young writer make a name for themselves. Abrams was able to brand his own work before most young directors had ever been on a film set before.

This familial boost doesn’t mean that the success of Abrams’ early television work is all due to nepotism. Abrams’ early background in the industry helped him understand what audiences looked for in serialized storytelling. Alias combined all the intrigue and fanfare of a spy movie into a weekly, episode series; similarly, Felicity had all the romantic expressionism of a cinematic romantic drama but was simply told over an extended period of time. While these ideas weren’t groundbreaking, Abrams helped shoehorn in his cinematic influences in order to suggest a great sense of prestige to his projects.

Lost exposed how truly gifted Abrams was as a marketer; alongside co-creator Damon Linedelof, Abrams served as an executive producer on Lost and created fanfare about the mysteries at the heart of the blockbuster science fiction series that had dominated “water cooler chats” for the time being. Yet the idea was never Abrams’, and he was never really interested in concluding it. While opinions about the Lost finale remain split, Abrams had long since departed the show in a creative capacity. He certainly had the ambition to help bring an original idea like Lost to life, but he was less interested in helping give it a proper ending; Abrams had already moved on to more exciting new ideas, and this time they were on the big screen.

RELATED: J.J. Abrams’ ‘Hot Wheels’ Movie Could Be Here Sooner Than You Think

J.J. Abrams Understands How To Solidify Reboots

Image via Paramount Pictures

Abrams was certainly an odd choice for the third entry in the Mission: Impossible series. The first two films couldn’t have been more different; Brian De Palma was a classical New Hollywood filmmaker with an interest in horror and suspense, and John Woo wanted to push the series in a more exaggerated direction. Abrams returned the Mission: Impossible series to what felt like the best possible version of a fairly standard, mainstream action movie; he added more familiar elements to the saga, including a romantic partner for Ethan Hunt, funny side characters, and an insane villain. Mission: Impossible III is a terrific blockbuster sequel, but it also erased the sort of erratic energy that had been so quintessential to the series before. His greatest legacy within the Mission: Impossible series was establishing a core foundation for the series for directors like Brad Bird and Christopher McQuarrrie to improve upon.

The same could be said of Abrams’ work on both Star Trek and Star Wars. With both “soft reboots,” Abrams was able to steer both franchises back into a familiar direction and present a charismatic batch of leads; he essentially viewed the first entry in a new franchise as a sort of “pilot,” not dissimilar from the ones he had developed early on in his career. Both 2009’s Star Trek and 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens succeeded based on Abrams’ association with figures within the franchise’s history; with Star Trek, he was able to restore Leonard Nimoy’s interest in the series, and with The Force Awakens, he was given the assistance of legendary co-writer Lawrence Kasdan.

J.J. Abrams’ Limited Creativity Is Exposed in His Storytelling

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Trek and The Force Awakens are two great movies, but Abrams’ limitations as a storyteller were exposed with both films’ sequels. When asked where to take his new Star Trek crew next, Abrams’ only idea was to replicate the prior success of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan with 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness. Similarly, Abrams was able to grapple with the more ambitious direction that Rian Johnson had taken the Star Wars sequel trilogy with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. His solution? Retconning the previous film in order to provide a safe, jumbled mess with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker felt like a desperate attempt to give a small minority of vocal haters “what they wanted.”

The absolute creative bankruptcy of The Rise of Skywalker showed Abrams’ inability to bring new ideas to the table. Did audiences want to see Luke Skywalker’s force ghost? Abrams put it in there, no questions asked. People were disappointed with Snoke? Abrams brought back Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), even though it made no logical sense to do so. Did a small minority of trolls take issue with the character of Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran)? Abrams pushed her into the background. The Rise of Skywalker showed that Abrams didn’t seem to have any understanding of the ideas that he had essentially “pitched” in the first place.

The cancellation of Abrams’ latest creative deal isn’t surprising. Given the complex nature of the industry’s deals with writers and producers in the midst of the strike, it makes sense that Abrams’ creative blank check would have to be put on hold. Yet, Abrams’ success has always been limited to the talented people around him, and thus his name itself has little value. This proposed deal sounded a lot like an Abrams project; it started off exciting, but time only showed how hollow it really was.