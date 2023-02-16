Almost two years after the initial announcement, HBO Max has ordered J.J. Abrams' Duster to series. The upcoming drama will receive eight episodes for its first season. Josh Holloway is still confirmed to star in the series as Jim and is joined by recent addition Rachel Hilson, who will play Nina. The series is set in 1972 and follows the first Black female FBI agent who "heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate."

Abrams and LaToya Morgan co-wrote the first two episodes, which are directed and executive produced by Steph Green. Abrams and Rachel Rusch executive produce the series for Bad Robot, through its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and Warner Bros. Television. Morgan executive produces for TinkerToy Productions through an overall deal with WBTV. Warner Bros. Television produces.

Prior to Duster, Hilson is well-known for her recurring role in NBC's hit drama This Is Us, in which she played Beth. She held a series regular role in Hulu's YA series Love, Victor as Mia Brooks. The series was a spin-off of the feature Love, Simon, which was adapted from Becky Albertalli's novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. She will next be seen in Prime Video's adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue. Holloway most recently appeared in Paramount's Yellowstone as Roarke. He's also known for TV projects such as Colony and Lost, and film projects including Sabotage and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: JJ Abrams to Produce Adaption of Stephen King's 'Billy Summers'

Who Else Is in the Duster Cast?

Along with Hilson and Holloway, the cast includes Keith David (Nope) as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth (The Last O.G.) as Genesis, Greg Grunberg (The Fabelmans) as Abbott, Camille Guaty (The Rookie) as Izzy, Asivak Koostachin (Montana Story) as Awan, introducing Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, and Benjamin Charles Watson (Designated Survivor) as Royce.

About the series, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said:

"We are delighted to bring this high-voltage crime caper from the brilliant minds of J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan to the HBO Max audience. This show has all the elements of a great Max Original, with propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters, and some truly bad-ass car chases."

Morgan added:

"'Duster' is an amalgam of all my favorite things – high octane storytelling with deep characters and so much heart. It’s a dream project and I’m supremely grateful to all the folks at Warner Bros. and HBO Max for believing in this show. And I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in crime than J.J. to build this incredible world."

Duster does not yet have a projected release window.