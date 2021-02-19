J.J. Abrams is bringing another extremely on-brand mind-bender to television, as HBO Max just ordered the filmmaker's Subject to Change to series. Based on an original story from Abrams, Jennifer Yale (Legion) will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the show that "follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure."

"It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life," Abrams said in a statement.

Subject to Change is the latest project under Abrams' pretty substantial overall deal with the streaming service. Just yesterday, news broke that the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director is also bringing a new take on DC's Constantine to the streamer, alongside The Shining spinoff Overlook, another DC project, Justice League Dark, and a 1970s-set crime thriller, Duster, with co-creator LaToya Morgan.

"We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max. It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer and the Bad Robot team," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max.

Added Yale: “I have felt so privileged to work with J.J. and Bad Robot on expanding J.J.’s exhilarating story to create a twisty, thought-provoking thriller where almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned. Now partnering with HBO Max to make it a reality is a dream.”

