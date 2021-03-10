This sounds like Sawyer 2.0 and frankly, we're here for it.

Josh Holloway and J.J. Abrams are teaming up once more to make some epic television magic, as it has been announced via Variety that Holloway has signed on to star in Abrams and LaToya Morgan’s HBO Max series Duster.

Set in the 1970s Southwest, the series focuses on the life of a "gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate whose life goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful." Not much else is known about the role but from the vague details, it sounds similar to the kind of character that Holloway played for so many years on LOST which means we’re absolutely here for it.

The casting marks a welcome reunion for the actor and co-creator, who previously worked together on the hit television series LOST where Holloway starred as fan-favorite character James “Sawyer” Ford for six seasons. Collider spoke with Holloway last year about his experience on LOST, where the actor opened up about how he felt about his character’s story and the still hotly-debated series finale.

"There came a point where Sawyer just didn’t understand any of the shit that was going on and didn’t care. He was like, “I don’t give a shit. I’m gonna survive. I’m gonna survive this shit, and I don’t even know why.” But he did, and he made it. I have closure there, with that."

Duster is part of Abrams’ HBO Max TV and film deal with his production company Bad Robot, which is set to run through 2024. It’s a slate that boasts a pretty robust resume and includes content such as a new adaption of DC’s Constantine, a Shining spinoff series called Overlook, another DC property called Justice League Dark, and a reality-bending show called Subject To Change. Morgan is currently a writer on The Walking Dead and has served as a producer/writer of AMC’s Into The Badlands, and TURN: Washington’s Spies as well as a writer of the NBC show Parenthood and Showtime’s Shameless.

Since LOST ended in 2010, Holloway has gone on to star in other television series such as the CBS drama Intelligence and the USA sci-fi drama Colony, the latter of which was helmed by Carlton Cuse, another LOST showrunner. His most recent role was in the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, where he played rugged antagonist Roarke Morris.

If Holloway’s character in Duster is anything like his past roles, we can safely say this is a show we’re looking forward to.

