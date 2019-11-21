Watch: J.J. Abrams on the Challenge of Ending the Skywalker Saga in ‘Rise of Skywalker’

0

We’re less than a month away from the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. (Got your tickets yet?) There are still plenty of surprises in store for fans around the world when the final installment in the beloved franchise arrives on December 20th, but co-writer/director J.J. Abrams is getting candid about how the closing chapter all came together. Sure, you won’t find any spoilers in this video interview, but Abrams does talk about revisiting all eight core Star Wars films that came before it and honoring the legacy of the late, great Carrie Fisher.

Abrams hasn’t exactly been camera-or-quote shy in this round of publicity for The Rise of Skywalker. He’s already addressed reshoots, commented on revisiting the Death Star for the final chapter, has apparently lightened things up on set to allow more improv from his cast, and has even made an effort to reward fans who want to know more about Rey’s history (or at least spend some more quality time with Reylo). Abrams has admittedly taken some risks on this final film, so we’ll see how it plays out in less than a month’s time.

Check out the video with Abrams here, courtesy of EW:

"We're not screwing around." Here's how #TheRiseOfSkywalker director J.J. Abrams crafted a satisfying end to the #StarWars saga pic.twitter.com/LWezHnvoR0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 21, 2019

And while we look forward to the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, we’re also keeping our eyes to the horizon for the future of Star Wars titles. Could Jon Favreau and/or Dave Filoni be up next for the director’s chair? And just when will Kevin Feige‘s feature arrive in theaters? Will Disney/Lucasfilm ever hire a non-White dude to direct a major franchise feature? More answers to come; soon, we hope.